Elon's Trans Son Gives Raging Response After Musk Says He was 'Killed by the Woke Mind Virus' - 'Slightly Autistic'

The transgender son of billionaire Elon Musk isn’t backing down.

Days after the founder of Tesla and SpaceX publicly blamed himself for allowing his son, named Xavier at birth, to be “killed by the woke mind virus,” the now-20-year-old man struck back to call his famous father a liar in front of the whole world.

And blasting Musk for his treatment of his children.

“I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged,” Musk’s son, who changed his name to Vivian Jenna Wilson in 2022, told NBC in a phone interview.

“Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide.”

In the interview published Monday with conservative clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson, Musk said Wilson had been born “slightly autistic” and that it was clear the boy was gay from an early age, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Musk told Peterson his son would “would pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket” and loved musicals.

He also said he was “tricked” into allowing the boy to be put on puberty blockers.

“You know, I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he didn’t —,” Musk said, before Peterson interrupted him to castigate mental health professionals who claim that allowing young people to believe they’re “transgender” is a way of heading off potential suicides.

In a lengthy and occasionally obscene series of posts on the social media platform Threads (rival to his father’s X, naturally), Wilson declared that pretty much everything Musk said about him was not true. (He did not, however, dispute Musk’s description of Wilson as being “slightly autistic,” for whatever that’s worth.)

“This entire thing is completely made up and there’s a reason for this” Wilson wrote.

“He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness. Obviously he can’t say that, so I’ve been reduced to a happy little stereotype f*g-ing along to use at his discretion. I think that says alot about how he views queer people and children in general.”

Wilson also claimed that Musk — one of the world’s most famous men — is “desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him.”

Wilson claimed his father was falling back on “gay stereotypes.”

While there’s no doubt that Wilson’s rejoinder will garner him plenty of sympathy from trans activists who believe — or pretend to believe — that an individual’s sex is more a state of mind than body, more conservative, and reality-based, observers might see it as more evidence that the “woke mind virus” Musk referred to is simply continuing to do its damage.

Another article published Thursday by the Daily Mail that explored the relationship between Musk and his troubled son drew plenty of responses from Musk’s supporters.

The woke mind virus is a real thing. Elon Musk is the man. — MustangMedic (@MustangMedicX) July 26, 2024

Elon Musk’s oldest child needs mental help. — PaulaInCanada (@PaulaInCanada) July 26, 2024

I feel sad for Elon and his family. Hopefully they can somehow get through this — Naomi157 (@Naomi1571) July 26, 2024

Wilson’s social media jeremiad is unlikely to change anyone’s mind on the subject of transgenders — the idea that a 20-year-old man is claiming to be a woman and demonizing his own father for not doing so isn’t exactly persuasive to those who believe in basic biology.

And those who are fully on board the transgender bandwagon already have an excuse to get atwitter about an attack on a man they’ve come to loath because of his willingness to put his considerable money where his mouth is in defense of free speech on social media by buying the platform formerly known as Twitter.

But one thing was clear from Wilson’s patricidal tirade — a tirade that’s even shocking, considering the level of vituperation:

This isn’t the last the world is likely to hear of it.

