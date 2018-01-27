The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Entertainment News
Print

Elton John Reveals Career-Ending Near-Death Experience Months After Recovery

By Erin Coates
January 27, 2018 at 2:56pm

Print

Sir Elton John will end his touring career for good with a three-year “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” starting in Pennsylvania on Sept. 8, 2018.

“It’s not based on health, it’s not based on dwindling record sales,” he told U.K.’s The Sun. “I’ve had the most fantastic, lucky career. I’ve enjoyed every single minute of playing live.”

John wants to commit more time to being a dad to his sons Zachary and Elijah, who are seven and five respectively.

His final tour plans were confirmed when he wound up in intensive care with a “rare and potentially deadly” bacterial infection when he was traveling back to the U.K. from Chile.

“I went to South America, had a wonderful tour with James Taylor, came back from Chile, felt bad on the plane, got home on a Tuesday night,” he recalled to The Sun. “I was in intensive care on Thursday and stayed there for two days. I was very, very close to death. I didn’t know that … and was very fortunate I had great team of doctors.”

TRENDING: Rapper Eminem Takes Another Shot at Trump, Gets Immediate Backlash

John said it took seven weeks to recover and he was forced to cancel a few shows.

“That is a wake-up. You think you’re completely solid and nothing is going to stop me — and then something like that, which was extremely unlucky,” he said. “Things happen for a reason… You think about your mortality and think, ‘God, I want to spend more time with the boys.'”

The singer also recently reconciled with his mother, Sheila Farebrother, after a long feud before she died last year.

“I saw her a week before she died and thought, ‘God, she’s pretty feisty, she’s going to last for a few months,'” he said. “A week later, she was dead. It really shook me.”

Will you want to see Elton John on his farewell tour?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

John said his goodbyes at a private ceremony at his Woodside estate.

“I sang, and I did a eulogy, and it was a lovely farewell.” John recounted. “It was lovely that we did reconcile because otherwise … life’s too short.”

The farewell tour will include 300 shows across five continents, according to CNN.

“I’ve been touring since I was 17 with various bands,” John said. “I thought the time is right to say thank you to all my fans and say goodbye.”

RELATED: The Family of Tom Petty Just Revealed His Cause of Death

The 70-year-old had decided in 2015 that he would have one last tour before concentrating on his sons.

John has won five Grammy Awards, a Tony and an Academy Award.

In his early career, he was known for his extravagant costumes, which CNN said was “to help create a spectacle and offset his shyness onstage.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: death, Health, Music

By: Erin Coates on January 27, 2018 at 2:56pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Caterine DeCicco

New California Bill: Waiters Will Serve 6 Months In Prison For Handing Out ‘Unsolicited’ Straws

Erin Coates

Dustin Snyder, Sierra Siverio

High School Sweetheart Grants Boyfriend His Dying Wish After Terminal Diagnosis

Thomas Phippen

Watch Maria Bartiromo Tell a Trump-Hating Union Organizer to Stop ‘Spewing Lies’ on Her Show

Chris Agee

3 Prisoners Escaped Alcatraz in 1962 Thought to Be Dead, Letter Tells a Different Story

Joe Setyon

Clarence_Thomas_

After Police Were Sued for Breaking up Illegal ‘Bachelor Party,’ Justice Clarence Thomas Has the Final Word

Jonathan Pincus

Trump Set to Reverse Obama Executive Order on Guantanamo Bay

Jonathan Pincus

Melania Just Destroyed Trump ‘Holocaust Denier’ Accusations Without Saying Single Word

Becky Loggia

family tax savings

Watch Families’ Reactions When They Learn How Tax Bill Will Actually Affect Them

Recently Posted