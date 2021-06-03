News
News

Email Revelations Mean 'It Is Now Imperative' That Fauci Testify, House Republicans Say

Kipp Jones June 3, 2021 at 1:05pm

Two high-ranking GOP lawmakers on Thursday called on Dr. Anthony Fauci to testify before Congress regarding stunning revelations in emails he sent and received last year related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those emails, obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests, appear to show, among other things, that Fauci and others might have had reason to believe the coronavirus originated in the partially U.S.-funded Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the minority whip and a member of the select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis, wrote a letter along with GOP Rep. James Comer of South Carolina, the House Oversight and Reform Committee ranking member, directed at the Democrats who head those two panels.

In the letter to Democratic Reps. James Clyburn of South Carolina — chairman of the coronavirus subcommittee — and Carolyn Maloney of New York — chairwoman of the Oversight Committee — the two Republicans said the need for Fauci to address the emails publicly is “imperative.”

Trending:
Well-Off Rep AOC's Grandmother Lives in Squalor While She Lives in a Luxury Apartment

Such testimony, Scalise and Comer said, might shed light on how government scientists handled the pandemic and debunk claims from Democrats, including that those scientists were “muzzled” by former President Donald Trump.

“More importantly, the emails contain new evidence regarding the origins of COVID-19, including the possibility it leaked from a U.S. taxpayer funded laboratory,” their letter said.

“It is now imperative that Dr. Fauci come before our Committees to provide information related to the origins of the novel coronavirus as well as the U.S. government’s role in funding research that may have contributed to the development of the novel coronavirus,” the Republicans added.

Do you think Fauci should be compelled to testify?

“The American people have a right to know what our government knew about the origins of the pandemic and when it was known.”

The congressmen said they wish to “convene hearings to examine the origins of COVID-19, the possibility that it leaked from a CCP-controlled laboratory, and any involvement of U.S. taxpayer funds.”

Scalise and Comer also requested full and unredacted versions of the emails that were released under the FOIA request.

“Your continued inaction while facing mounting evidence of the CCP’s malicious conduct is concerning,” the Republicans wrote to Clyburn and Maloney.

Scalise went after Fauci on Thursday afternoon in a tweet that called for a full investigation into the emails, which he said showed a “major cover-up” involving the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Related:
Rand Paul Responds to Eye-Opening Fauci Emails: 'Told You'

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also called on Fauci to appear before Congress.

Fauci’s emails continue to shock the world. They were released this week after being obtained by BuzzFeed News and The Washington Post.

One email obtained in the FOIA request appears to show Fauci discussing with researcher Kristian G. Andersen the possibility that the coronavirus contained “unusual features” that “potentially” showed the virus strain might have been “engineered.”

National Review reported the National Institutes of Health gave $3.4 million to the Wuhan Institute of Virology from 2014 to 2019 through the nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance. Those funds were specifically for studying coronaviruses and bats.

The report said one email purported to show that EcoHealth Alliance head Peter Daszak privately thanked Fauci for helping to publicly shoot down connections between the pandemic and the institute in Wuhan.

“From my perspective, your comments are brave, and coming from your trusted voice, will help dispel the myths being spun around the virus’s origins,” Daszak said in an email to Fauci in April 2020 that was shared by BuzzFeed.

Fauci responded to Daszak, “Many thanks for your kind note.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Email Revelations Mean 'It Is Now Imperative' That Fauci Testify, House Republicans Say
Joe Biden Ditches Work to Take Mid-Week Beach Vacation with Jill Biden
Suspect in Savage Assault of 55-Year-Old Woman Was Arrested Eight Times Leading Up to the Attack, NYPD Commissioner Reveals
Well-Off Rep AOC's Grandmother Lives in Squalor While She Lives in a Luxury Apartment
Rand Paul Responds to Eye-Opening Fauci Emails: 'Told You'
See more...

Conversation