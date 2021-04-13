After TX Visit, Rep. Scalise Posts Video of 'Child Abuse' at Biden Border Facility

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise led a GOP delegation to a border facility being used by the Biden administration to house migrant children last week.

The footage he obtained during the trip provides evidence of the terrifying conditions brought about by the Biden administration’s promises to create a so-called “moral” immigration system.

The Louisiana Republican also tweeted a video of the horrific conditions at a facility in Donna, Texas, that reinforces previous reports from The Associated Press and others documenting how the Biden administration has held an estimated 4,000 migrants, including innumerable children, in a tent facility designed to accommodate only 250 people.

“These are the videos Joe Biden & Kamala Harris don’t want you to see. This is the devastating result of their disastrous left-wing immigration agenda,” Scalise tweeted Saturday.

TRENDING: Biden Exec Order Could End Up Turning Millions of Americans into Criminals Overnight

“This is child abuse.”

🚨 I visited the Donna processing facility yesterday. These are the videos Joe Biden & Kamala Harris don’t want you to see. This is the devastating result of their disastrous left-wing immigration agenda. RT so everyone can see what they’re trying to hide. This is child abuse. pic.twitter.com/7y7sQp50Pn — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) April 10, 2021

President Joe Biden said last month that he would not leave children stuck at the border, according to Reuters. As of March 31, though, more than 18,000 unaccompanied children were in the custody of his administration, WTTG-TV reported, citing Customs and Border Protection data.

Do you believe that President Biden is doing a good job securing the border? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (3 Votes)

The president ordered many of those children to be sent to military facilities in Texas, Reuters reported, much as then-President Obama did in 2014. Biden also ordered an $86.9 million contract to house migrant families in hotels.

The two policies combined have been accused of creating a wholly arbitrary system of reward and punishment for migrants.

Of course, Biden also terminated the state of emergency put into place by former President Donald Trump, thereby halting the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Fred Keller tweeted disbelief at how thoroughly the president had ceased construction at the border.

Unbelievable. When we say President Biden halted construction of the wall, it’s not an exaggeration. pic.twitter.com/xw3FwMPsje — Congressman Fred Keller (@RepFredKeller) April 12, 2021

RELATED: SC Gov Essentially Shuts Down State to Biden's Unaccompanied Minors

The influx of thousands of unaccompanied children, families and individuals has led to a simultaneous humanitarian and security crisis in overflowing facilities. Yet Democratic politicians insist that the problem rests with Trump — when they’ll allow that there is a problem at all.

Democrats effectively accused Trump of “state-sponsored child abuse” and “kidnapping” in 2019, and continued to level blame and ire at the president even as his increased security measures at the border turned back the tide of migrants. Biden’s campaign website, meanwhile, still maintains that he is fighting a “Trump-created humanitarian crisis at our border.”

The data simply does not support that claim, however.

CBP reported over 172,000 encounters with attempted migrants in March alone, up from 103,000 in March 2019 and 50,000 in March 2018.

Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York, who was part of the GOP delegation that visited the border with Scalise last week, condemned the Biden administration’s effective surrender of the southern border to lawlessness.

“What the Biden administration does not want you to know is simply that they have handed over the borders of our country to the cartels and smugglers,” Malliotakis said at a news conference.

Biden has turned our Southern border over to the cartels but can fix it now by reversing the executive orders he put in place in January. https://t.co/HxaQQTdxoP pic.twitter.com/Knb1gny5tW — Office of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (@RepMalliotakis) April 9, 2021

For years, Democratic lawmakers fomented dissent and outrage about “kids in cages.” Now that their president’s policies have led to the greatest immigration crisis in 20 years, they are largely silent.

Indeed, the establishment media now claims that any concern about the hypocrisy of Democratic outrage must be either unfounded or lacking the right context.

The American people know better.

Democratic promises to throw open the nation’s borders to the world and grant citizenship to millions of illegal immigrants have created an unmitigated disaster at the southern border. It’s time to fess up and get serious about national security.

Unfortunately, Democratic hubris will never allow for such pragmatism to come to fruition.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.