Emmy-Nominated Comedic Actor Arrested on Jan. 6 Charges

A Hollywood actor was arrested this week by federal agents for alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion at the U.S. Capitol.

Emmy-nominated comedic actor Jay Johnston has appeared on popular shows such as “Mr. Show with Bob and David,” “Arrested Development” and the animated show “Bob’s Burgers.”

He also had a role in the comedy film “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.”

According to CBS News and other reports, Johnston, 54, was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday and later released from incarceration after he posted a $25,000 bond.

Johnston faces charges of felony obstruction of officers during civil disorder, as well as misdemeanors, according to an FBI complaint.

A federal warrant for his arrest was issued on Monday.

“The FBI has reviewed body-worn camera footage showing that at approximately 2:05 p.m. on January 6, 2021, JOHNSTON was among a crowd of rioters who confronted law enforcement officers at the West Plaza of the United States Capitol,” the bureau said in its complaint.

In the warrant, the FBI said Johnston purchased a round-trip airfare ticket from Los Angeles to Washington D.C.

The actor reportedly departed California on Jan. 4, 2021, and returned three days later.

NBC News reported one of the actor’s friends provided the FBI with a message in which Johnston acknowledged he was at the Capitol, the bureau alleged.

He found himself on the FBI’s radar after the bureau posted an image of him on Twitter on March 4, 2021:

The #FBI is still seeking information on people who took part in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you know this individual, visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Refer to photo 247 in your tip. pic.twitter.com/CetMHzU190 — FBI (@FBI) March 4, 2021

I know it is not him but this guy looks like Jay Johnston from Mr. Show with Bob and David. pic.twitter.com/lcuvhDUZ3L — L. Ron Howard (@LRonHoward) March 5, 2021

After Johnston was identified as allegedly having been at the Capitol on Jan. 6, he was “banned” from “Bob’s Burgers” in December 2021, the Daily Beast reported at the time.

He had voiced a character named Jimmy Pesto Sr. on the show.

