Emmys Fully Embrace LGBT Agenda with Never-Ending Gay Kiss and Drag Queen Story Hour Propaganda

Hollywood’s whole-hearted embrace of sexual deviancy is just a sad commentary on the general state of our society.

As Hollywood continues its indulgent display of self-adulation, known as awards season, the most recent awards show, the Emmys, proudly showed its support of the LGBT agenda.

First, the Emmys proudly broadcasted an impromptu kiss between two male costars upon winning an award, and then they applauded the reigning liberal wisdom regarding drag and drag queen story hours spouted by one of its most illustrious drag queens.

First, per Time Magazine, actors Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Matty Matheson, stars of “Hulu and FX’s Chicago-based restaurant and kitchen dramedy ‘The Bear,'” kissed on the stage while accepting an award.

“The Bear” won a plethora of awards at the Emmys on Monday night, including for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Matheson had only managed to begin his acceptance speech, saying, “I just want to thank restaurants, hospitality as a whole,” when Moss-Bacharach seized him and kissed him for what was actually 10 seconds, but seemed like a veritable eternity upon watching.

Afterwards Matheson could only say “I love you Ebon,” before resuming his impassioned speech on his love for restaurants and the cast and crew of the show.

The winner for Outstanding Reality Competition Program was the notorious RuPaul of "RuPaul's Drag Race," whose utterly predictable win came with its own utterly predicable speech.







As the stage was flooded with drag queens, RuPaul addressed the adoring crowd of sycophants, saying, “You guys are just pure lovely for honoring our show and recognizing all these queens.”

He then continued, “We have released into the wild hundreds of drag queens … On behalf of all of them, we thank you.”

And then came the left-wing sermon: “And listen, if a drag queen wants to read to you a story at a library, listen to her because knowledge is power, and if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you.”

Now, this is both a sickening and saddening display, but it’s also sadly predictable.

Hollywood has been pushing the LGBT agenda for decades, previously in sneakier and more subtle ways, but now they feel confident enough to proclaim it proudly on the national stage.

Though RuPaul seems to present himself as the woke firebrand speaking truth to power, it’s the folks who align with his words that have the real power in this country. Neither Moss-Bacharach and Matheson nor RuPaul have expressed anything even the faintest bit unusual, let alone controversial, in the environment of an entertainment award show.

Gay kisses and drag queen story hours are celebrated, not challenged, by the establishment.

After all, if the Grammys can applaud Sam Smith for cavorting around the stage dressed in Satan-themed fetish gear, what’s all that shocking about an excruciatingly long gay kiss or a sermon on the wonders of drag queen story hour?

Together with the establishment media and our current government, Hollywood proudly pushes an agenda on the American people that not only do most of them not like, but that is objectively sinful and contrary to the law of God.

With such massive support behind it, is it really any wonder that these objectively sinful behaviors are quickly becoming more entrenched into our society?

