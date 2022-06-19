Don’t like your young children being religiously and sexually indoctrinated by a lesbian kiss in Disney/Pixar’s kids’ movie “Lightyear”? The voice for the titular character, “Captain America” actor Chris Evans,” thinks you’re one of the “idiots.”

In an interview with Reuters last week, Evans said those who have issues with the animated movie’s value systems will “die off like dinosaurs” and said the project is part of “social advancement” and “constant social awakening.”

The movie, which has been banned in 14 countries and is unlikely to be released in the largest non-American foreign market — China — has also met with resistance from religious parents in the United States, who have taken issue with propagandizing children.

The Disney movie, released Friday in U.S. theaters, is a prequel of sorts to the “Toy Story” series. It’s supposed to be the movie that inspired Andy, the child who owned the toy protagonists in the animated films, to become obsessed with Buzz Lightyear, the toy voiced by Tim Allen in the original films and Evans in this one.

Odd, then, that while “Toy Story” was released in 1995, “Lightyear” seems to very much have the values of contemporary woke Hollywood. This includes the lesbian kissing scene.

“Buzz’s close friend in the film is a female space ranger who marries another woman. A scene showing milestones in the couple’s relationship includes a brief kiss,” Reuters reported.

Lest we forget, 1995 was a full four years before the Rev. Jerry Falwell made national news by arguing that a character on the children’s show “Teletubbies” was gay — something the company that distributed the show in the United States strenuously denied at the time.

“It’s a children’s show, folks,” said Steven Rice of Itsy Bitsy Entertainment, according to The Baltimore Sun. “To think we would be putting sexual innuendo in a children’s show is kind of outlandish.”

Entertainment industry values of 1999, meet entertainment industry values of 2022 explaining why there needs to be a same-sex kiss in a movie that, by the rubric of its own existence, must have been made before 1995: because anyone who would object to sexual innuendo in a children’s movie is a bleeding moron.

“The real truth is those people are idiots,” said Evans in his interview with Reuters.

“Every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good,” he continued.

“There’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs,” Evans added.

“I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human.”

It’s worth noting the Torah, the Bible and the Quran — all with prohibitions on same-sex relations — have all been around for at least 1,300 years, and much longer in some cases.

And it isn’t like homosexuality wasn’t considered in any culture before now; one need only look to Greek or Roman antiquity for evidence of that. Instead, what Evans is referring to is that, in the small slice of recorded human history that ‘s taken place over the last half-century, homosexuality hasn’t just gone from socially unacceptable to socially acceptable. There’s now a social demand that you accept it, too, no matter what your religious or cultural beliefs are.

Well, at least it’s that way in the West; one gets the feeling Evans might be uttering a quiet apology sometime in the future to the mostly Muslim populations of the 14 nations that have banned it — including Egypt, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

In addition, multiple publications, including Vice and Spain’s El País, have noted that communist authorities in China are “unlikely” to approve the film if the relationship is not excised — which Disney has refused to do.

“We’re not going to cut out anything, especially something as important as the loving and inspirational relationship that shows Buzz what he’s missing by the choices that he’s making,” said Galyn Susman, producer of “Lightyear,” said at the movie’s London premiere, according to Vice.

Susman also said she was curious why those angered by the lesbian relationship in the movie “don’t get more upset showing failed relationships.”

“We have a relationship here which lasts an entire lifetime. It’s loving, it’s supportive and it shows Buzz exactly what he doesn’t have and that’s the whole point,” she said.

“We should all be so lucky to have that kind of relationship in our life.”

A failed relationship, however, doesn’t specifically make an argument against certain religious or cultural values. If Susman really wanted an honest analogue here, she would ask why parents didn’t get more upset if a kids’ movie showed open, non-monogamous heterosexual “throuples.”

Of course, the answer to that is: They would get upset. Duh.

Sure, those polyamorous relationships may be more culturally acceptable than they used to be. One is willing to wager anything, however, that no one involved in the movie’s production seriously thought of giving Buzz Lightyear several female partners and then sending Evans on a media tour explaining how the moms and dads expressing dismay that Disney and Pixar were deliberately deprecating their religious or cultural mores were all “idiots.”

And this is a guy who’s supposed to have personified Captain America.

Chris Evans on returning as Captain America “It would have to be perfect … that role means so much to me … to revisit it, it would be a tall order” (@PhaseZeroCB) pic.twitter.com/OeDlR5XUVb — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 10, 2022

Give it a few years, though. That may sound “outlandish” now, just like the idea of there being a gay character in “Teletubbies” once did. Pretty soon, Evans might be on some cable news morning show telling the hosts how anyone opposed to Buzz Lightyear’s non-monogamy would “die off like dinosaurs.”

After all, the man who played Captain America is now pushing the left’s ideology on sex and gender on your children and telling them that their parents are hidebound buffoons.

To kids who’ve grown up with superhero movies, that’s powerful stuff — and it’s all the more reason why our children need to be shielded from Hollywood.

