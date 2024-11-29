Share
Workers work in the inbound area of the Amazon MPX5 fulfillment center in Castel San Giovanni, Italy, on Nov. 17, 2017.
Workers work in the inbound area of the Amazon MPX5 fulfillment center in Castel San Giovanni, Italy, on Nov. 17, 2017. (Emanuele Cremaschi / Getty Images)

Employees Across 20 Countries Aim to 'Make Amazon Pay' by Dealing the Company a Black Friday Blow

 By Joe Saunders  November 29, 2024 at 9:58am
The world’s largest online retailer is facing work-stopping protests from employees around the world — on the busiest shopping days of the year.

The UNI Global Union, an international labor group, and Progressive International, a “post-capitalist” political umbrella group, are organizing strikes at Amazon facilities in more than 20 countries, according to ABC News.

The actions are scheduled to run from Black Friday (the global term for the Friday after Thanksgiving in the U.S.) through Cyber Monday, covering the weekend that traditionally kicks off the holiday shopping season.

The “Make Amazon Pay” action is in its fifth year, according to a UNI Global news release.

It includes actions by Amazon employees in “Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and beyond,” the release stated.

The effort is also targeting Amazon facilities in India, attacking the company’s treatment of employees during a deadly heat wave in the country over the summer.

The campaign exists “to hold Amazon accountable for labor abuses, environmental degradation and threats to democracy,” the UNI Global release claimed.

It’s no accident that the activities are set for the worst possible time for the sometimes controversial online retailer, which has made founder Jeff Bezos one of the world’s richest men.

The holiday shopping season is huge for any business, but Amazon’s sheer size and global reach make it unique.

In 2023, Amazon accounted for 18 percent of all Black Friday sales worldwide, ABC reported.

Do you buy from Amazon?

How much impact the actions will have is questionable.

ABC reported, Amazon recorded record profits last year during the “Make Amazon Pay” action.

For its part, the company maintains the union “is being intentionally misleading and continues to promote a false narrative.”

“The fact is at Amazon we provide great pay, great benefits, and great opportunities — all from day one,” Amazon spokeswoman Eileen Hards said in a statement, according to ABC.

“We’ve created more than 1.5 million jobs around the world, and counting, and we provide a modern, safe, and engaging workplace whether you work in an office or at one of our operations buildings.”

