We knew it would happen– the number of airports being used as housing facilities for illegal immigrants continues to rise.

It’s simple mathematics — too many migrants and not enough space cause major international hubs of one of the most prosperous nations on the planet to look like a Third World refugee camp.

At Chicago’s O’Hare Airport earlier this month, parts of the airport were sectioned off as sleeping areas for migrants, but there were reportedly too many of them to contain, causing them to overflow into the terminal area.

BREAKING: I received this from a source in O’Hare Airport in Chicago. Parts of the airport were sectioned off to house illegals. There were too many illegals and now they overflowed into the terminal area. My source says they were mainly Hispanic men and he was asked not to… pic.twitter.com/Bo8sQWen2Y — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 10, 2024

San Diego International Airport suffered a similar fate around the busy Thanksgiving travel period as hundreds of migrants camped at the facility, as the New York Post reported.

And now, it’s happening in Boston.

Dozens of migrant families are sleeping on the floor of Terminal E at Boston’s Logan International Airport, according to a report by WBZ-TV.

A photographer for the station captured images of approximately 100 migrants, many with young children, camped out in a corner of the terminal, sleeping on blankets, WBZ reported.

Should Biden be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In mid-November, WBZ reported, during a similar crunch, Ed Freni, interim CEO of the Massachusetts Port Authority, which runs Logan, said the airport is “not an appropriate place” to house migrants.

However, with Massachusetts’ shelter system at capacity and over 7,500 families on a waitlist, the state has limited options.

Migrant families set up camp in Boston airport as Bay State overwhelmed by arrivals: ‘We need DC to act’ https://t.co/lNefyaIFK8 pic.twitter.com/ouJN4Ur4PY — New York Post (@nypost) January 24, 2024

Dozens on Migrants sleeping on the Boston airport floor…. Did you know airports are most used by migrants for human trafficking? They get free lodging at hotels in many sanctuary cities, so what do you think they are doing in the airport? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xbqhMqx1um — Kasey Lynae 🇺🇸 (@Kaseylynae) January 24, 2024

A Medford woman who has been helping out at the airport told the news outlet that hygiene was a problem the migrants were dealing with due to limited facilities.

“They don’t have access to a shower so there’s like some shower wipes, little towels just to clean up while they wait,” she told WBZ.

The Massachusetts State Police are being paid overtime to assist with security and oversee the flow of migrants in and out of the airport.

On Monday, Democratic Gov. Maura Healey thanked the state police and airport for their assistance, but said this is a federal issue that requires action from Washington.

“We need D.C. to act. We need Congress to act, Healey pleaded.

“The path is there in terms of what needs to be done to fix the border situation, to fix some of the asylum processes and to get much-needed funding to some of the interior states who have had to shoulder the burden for a problem that is geopolitical and is not the state’s making,” she said.

Healey has appealed to the state legislature for emergency funds, seeking $250 million to manage costs this year.

Her administration estimates expenses could surge to $915 million in 2024 as more asylum seekers arrive in need of housing and care, according to WBZ.

Her office plans to submit a supplemental budget soon that may use $700 million from the state’s budget surplus.

Social media users sounded off, with one X post summing up what many Americans are thinking:

“Logan Airport in Boston is filled with third-world migrants. They aren’t coming here to provide value, they aren’t even assimilating. They’re leveraging public handouts while trampling our high degree of social trust,” it said.

Logan Airport in Boston is filled with third-world migrants. They aren’t coming here to provide value, they aren’t even assimilating. They’re leveraging public handouts while trampling our high degree of social trust. Clear them all out now.pic.twitter.com/JnP5VmKn2f — Joe Consorti ⚡ (@JoeConsorti) January 23, 2024

Another X user had a response to Healey’s desperate requests for DC to “act.”

“DC has acted,” the user wrote, “to ALLOW more illegals into the country.”

DC has acted -> to ALLOW more illegals into the country.

Migrant families set up camp in Boston airport as Bay State overwhelmed by arrivals: ‘We need DC to act’

Nearly 100 people…have been sleeping on cots on the floor at Logan International Airport…https://t.co/C8ltVEYD1J — Snarky Side (@snarky_side) January 24, 2024

Another had a question for the voters of this deep blue region:

“Hey Boston. How is that Democrat vote working for your city?”

Hey Boston. How is voting Democrat working out for your city? Logan airport now houses illegals that your Sanctuary city can’t handle. Is that humanitarian? Keeping people on a cement floor? Invite them into your homes. Hypocrites. pic.twitter.com/Ge5xB52Ig1 — Colette Harrington (@sweetcarolinatv) January 24, 2024

So, another of the nation’s finest airports has become a homeless shelter thanks to the Biden administration’s incompetence and malfeasance.

Boston, the city once famous for rebelling against government overreach by dumping imported tea into its harbor, is now just the next in the line of pins to fall to the left’s agenda.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.