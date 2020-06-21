Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas slammed “Sesame Street” after the TV show for preschoolers tweeted a salute to LGBT Pride Month.

“Love always wins,” the show’s account tweeted Tuesday, along with an image of the arms of beloved Muppets reaching over a rainbow pattern toward a heart shape. It included the hashtag “PrideMonth.”

Cruz said the message was inappropriate for that age group.

“Endless propaganda. This is a taxpayer-funded show targeted at Pre-K children. It doesn’t need to be talking about sex or sexuality at all,” he tweeted.

The tweet Cruz disliked was not the show’s only nod to Pride Month.

“On our street, we accept all, we love all, and we respect all. Happy #PrideMonth!” the show tweeted last week, adding a rainbow image of Muppets holding hands.

The show’s promotion of LGBT ideology to preschoolers did not go over well with many people on social media.

In fact, it should get the notice of the FCC and decency rules. No children’s programming should discuss sexuality. Period. — K J Gillenwater (@kjgillenwater) June 17, 2020

Taking pride in a sinful immoral life is nothing to celebrate — patrickmills (@patrickmills) June 11, 2020

I have 5 pre-school grandchildren. We will never be watching Sesame Street again. The time to talk to them about sex is when they fully understand what sex is. Not 3-5 years old. And it is up to their parents to talk to them, not a tv program. — Nancy 👩 (@Nancylynn1010) June 17, 2020

Earlier this week, Cruz vented his displeasure with a Supreme Court ruling that decided Civil Rights Act protections should cover gay, lesbian and transgender workers, according to Politico.

“This judicial rewriting of our laws short-circuited the legislative process and the authority of the electorate,” he said. “Six un-elected and unaccountable judges instead took it upon themselves to act as legislators, and that undermines our democratic process.”

In 2018, as noted by The Blaze, “Sesame Street” drew controversy after a writer said the characters of Bert and Ernie were written to be gay.

At the time, the show issued a statement distancing itself from that perspective.

“They were created to teach preschoolers that people can be good friends with those who are very different from themselves,” it said.

“Even though they are identified as male characters and possess many human traits and characteristics (as most Sesame Street Muppets do), they remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation.”

