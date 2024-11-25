Epstein Clients Should Panic: Trump's New AG Pick Argued DOJ Should Release Epstein Client List

President-elect Donald Trump sure knows how to pick ’em.

When former GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida removed his name from consideration for Attorney General, it was unclear whether Trump had another fire-powered pick on deck to take his place.

Well, apparently he did.

In fact, Bondi may prove to be an even better AG, especially if her past comments on Jeffrey Epstein are any indication of how she’ll direct the Department of Justice.

During a January interview with Fox News, the former state attorney general of Flordia revealed what she thought of the DOJ’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein client list.

Epstein, a prominent New York financier connected to numerous celebrities and politicians across the world, was accused of trafficking and sexually abusing underage girls. He was later found dead in his prison cell while awaiting trial in 2019.

Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was later found guilty of abetting Epstein’s criminal actions.

Many have called for the release of a list of clients who visited Epstein’s island — Little Saint James in the U.S. Virgin Islands — to be released.

Much illicit activity related to Epstein’s crimes is believed to have occurred on that island, but legal and law enforcement organizations tied to the investigation and prosecution of Epstein and Maxwell have yet to release such a list.

If such a list does exist, Bondi believes it needs to see the light of day.

Bondi’s comments came in January in response to news that a batch of unsealed documents related to Epstein and his dealings had been released.

Trump-nominated AG Pam Bondi says that anyone who is fighting to keep their name private on the Jeffrey Epstein documents has ‘no legal basis to do so.’ 🔥🔥

pic.twitter.com/XsXfpEm8E6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 23, 2024

“I want to know why AG Garland and the Justice Department are so quiet on this tonight,” Bondi said. “They’re out there labeling parents domestic terrorists, yet they’re saying nothing about this and these documents were so slow to come out.

“… If people in that report are still fighting to keep their names private … they have no legal basis to do so, unless they’re a child, a victim, or a cooperating defendant,” Bondi said.

Bondi’s exactly right here.

Setting aside the obvious exceptions for victims and informants, the public has every right to know exactly who else was involved in the vicious and depraved dealings of Epstein.

But, of course, the Justice Department under President Joe Biden can’t be trusted to actually deal out that kind of justice, especially when it threatens the same kinds of elites Biden and the Democrats are perpetually in bed with.

To root out that kind of corruption — if that is what’s keeping these documents from going public — you need outsiders like Trump and Bondi.

Thankfully, they’re on their way to Washington to save the day.

