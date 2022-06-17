Epstein Partner Assassination Plot Proves Dirty Plans Brewing

Ghislaine Maxwell, former lover to the late financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, was allegedly close to meeting her demise in a murder-for-hire plot.

According to Fox News, the British socialite’s attorney said in a court filing Wednesday that Maxwell’s prison cellmate had been “offered money to murder” her and “planned to strangle her in her sleep” — a plot that sounds suspiciously similar to the manner of Epstein’s death except that he definitely committed suicide.

The prolific pedophile had been arrested for his crimes, but was left alone in his cell and reportedly hanged himself in 2019, despite being on suicide watch.

This happened before he faced any of the charges in court and before he could reveal any of the rich and famous men who may have accompanied him on his illicit trysts.

For her part, Maxwell was convicted in December on five charges, including sex trafficking of minors for Epstein to abuse and exploit, and was sent to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York

Now, in light of Maxwell’s cellmate’s assertions, her legal team is appealing for leniency ahead of her June 28 sentencing hearing.

“One of the female inmates in Ms. Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms. Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep,” the filing stated.

The inmate also claimed that the amount offered was so enticing that it would be worth “an additional 20 years’ incarceration.”

The cellmate has since been transferred to a different section of the prison, away from Maxwell.

“This incident reflects the brutal reality that there are numerous prison inmates who would not hesitate to kill Ms. Maxwell — whether for money, fame, or simple ‘street cred,'” her attorneys contended.

Her legal team also threw in an appeal to excuse Maxwell’s conduct given her tough life coming of age as a wealthy debutante.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is not an heiress, villain, or vapid socialite,” the filing went on. “She has worked hard her entire life. She has energy, drive, commitment, a strong work ethic, and desire to do good in the world,” her attorneys said.

The filing also noted Maxwell had a “difficult, traumatic childhood with an overbearing, narcissistic, and demanding father.”

Regardless of how or why she got into the sordid business of trafficking young girls for sexual abuse, Maxwell’s role as an accomplice to Epstein has clearly made her a target — and perhaps there’s sufficient reason to worry about her safety.

Another of the pedophile’s associates, Jean-Luc Brunel, the ex-modeling agent dubbed “Epstein’s pimp,” also died by suicide in jail, also by hanging, and also before his victims could get closure through a trial.

“The suicide of Jean-Luc Brunel, who abused me and countless girls and young women, ends another chapter,” Virginia Giuffre tweeted February 19. Giuffre was allegedly trafficked by Epstein and repeatedly raped by Prince Andrew, who settled with her out of court.

“I’m disappointed that I wasn’t able to face him in a final trial to hold him accountable, but gratified that I was able to testify in person last year to keep him in prison,” she said.

The suicide of Jean-Luc Brunel, who abused me and countless girls and young women, ends another chapter. I’m disappointed that I wasn’t able to face him in a final trial to hold him accountable, but gratified that I was able to testify in person last year to keep him in prison. — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) February 19, 2022

Of course, it could all be a coincidence that these criminals who rubbed elbows with the world’s elite while engaged in a sinister enterprise would decide that dying by hanging is better than spilling their secrets.

It’s also reasonable to assume that a hit solicited against Maxwell — using exactly the same manner of death — could be taken out independently of whatever happened to Epstein and Brunel.

And it could even be true that Maxwell’s attorneys have embellished or fabricated this story to drum up sympathy for a lighter sentence.

But taken all together, it’s undeniable that many powerful people in high places would benefit from Epstein, Brunel, Maxwell and their whole cohort of criminal conspirators dying in prison — and that is enough to make any rational person question everything they’re telling us.

