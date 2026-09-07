Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, wrote an opinion piece for The New York Times on Monday honoring her late husband, who was assassinated almost one year ago while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Erika described the immediate aftermath of his death as a “fever dream” of grief. She said her chest tightened when she came home on Sept. 11, 2025, and saw “the couch where Charlie sat two nights ago” watching the Chicago Cubs “with our kids.”

“I don’t know how I’m going to do this,” she told Second Lady Usha Vance earlier that day.

Vance held her hand and replied, “You know when you’re on an airplane with your kids, and you’re going to land in 15 minutes, but the kids are going crazy, screaming, throwing things, and then the plane lands, and the kids relax, and everything is fine again? That’s how it will be. Just get through the next 15 minutes.”

And that’s what she did.

Erika, who took over her husband’s role as CEO of Turning Point USA following his death, said she embraced Vance’s “15 minutes” mantra to get through holidays, birthdays, and other family occasions where his absence was deeply felt.

She also stated that she isn’t upset with God about what happened and is grateful for her connection to Charlie.

“Occasionally, I’m asked whether I’m angry at God. I say no,” Erika wrote. “My husband was one of one. I was blessed to be his wife, and I understood his assignment here on Earth, which he more than fulfilled.”

“He wanted people who felt lost to know the everlasting hope he found through faith and the sense of meaning and purpose that can fill the deeper longings we so often try to satisfy elsewhere,” she continued. “To the world, he was Charlie Kirk. But to me, he was the love of my life. To our children, he was the center of their world.”

Erika added, “When you lose someone you love, it’s easy to struggle to understand God’s plan. One of the hardest tests of our faith occurs when bad things happen. True faith means accepting that we won’t get every answer and finding peace in that.”

In addition, she highlighted how she saw “extraordinary good born out of something unimaginably evil,” and “watched people return to faith in droves, reconcile with their families and forgive old wounds because of Charlie.”

“I know my husband is in heaven,” Erika declared, “but I ache for him to be here.”

“Still, I can stand and say without a shadow of a doubt that God is good.”

Her article comes just days after a major ruling was made in the case of Tyler Robinson, 23, who has been accused of killing Kirk for political reasons.

Robinson’s lawyers argued that there was not enough evidence to move forward with a trial and claimed the case did not warrant the death penalty.

District Judge Tony Graf disagreed, meaning the trial will commence, with the death penalty still on the table.

After the ruling, Erika posted a statement to social media on behalf of the Kirk family, in which she thanked her supporters.

“Today’s decision, which comes nearly a year since Charlie was taken from us, marks an important step in our family’s pursuit of justice for him,” the post read. “Every step in this process carries the weight of all that Charlie’s murder has taken from his family, especially his children who will grow up without their father.”

STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE KIRK FAMILY: Today’s decision, which comes nearly a year since Charlie was taken from us, marks an important step in our family’s pursuit of justice for him. Every step in this process carries the weight of all that Charlie’s murder has taken from his… — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) September 2, 2026

“We are grateful to all who have continued to pray for us, support us, and stand with us through a year of unimaginable grief,” the statement continued.

“As the next phase of the judicial process begins, our family remains united in our love for Charlie, our commitment to the pursuit of justice, and our prayer for a transparent and timely process.”

Unsealed court documents from earlier this year revealed letters and messages between Robinson and his roommate, Lance Twiggs, in which he mentioned “an opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk.”

“If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry. I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text. I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it,” Robinson wrote.

“I don’t know if I will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you,” he added. “I wish we could have lived in a world where this did not feel necessary. I wish I could have stayed for you and lived our lives together.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.