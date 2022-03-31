Share
Lifestyle
The flamingo Pink Floyd escaped from Sedgwick County Zoo in 2005 and has since been spotted along the Texas coast.
The flamingo Pink Floyd escaped from Sedgwick County Zoo in 2005 and has since been spotted along the Texas coast. (Lorrie Hagadorn / Facebook screen shot)

Escaped Kansas Zoo Animal Went Missing 17 Years Ago, Shows Up on Texas Coast

 By Amanda Thomason  March 31, 2022 at 3:51pm
Share

People are always on the lookout for unusual creatures in nature. There are people and groups devoted to tracking rare birds, white deer and Bigfoot — but one particular elusive creature was recently spotted on the Texas coast.

On March 10, someone spotted the lone creature, standing out rather obviously against the seagulls and other seaside birds. It had gone missing from a Kansas zoo 17 years ago, but there it was, in all its long-legged glory.

It was “Pink Floyd,” a flamingo. It and another flamingo escaped from Sedgwick County Zoo during a storm in 2005 because their wings had not been clipped. From time to time, this one shows up and makes a splash, though the other one disappeared.



“Looks like Pink Floyd has returned from the ‘dark side the of moon’!” the Coastal Fisheries – Texas Parks and Wildlife posted. “Spotted at Rhodes Point in Cox Bay near Port Lavaca by David Foreman on March 10.

Trending:
Medical Student Says She Purposely Botched Procedure Because Patient Questioned Her Pronoun Pin

“Pink Floyd is a local Texas flamingo that escaped a Kansas zoo in 2005 and has been seen on the Texas coast for several years.”



According to CBS News, the bird is estimated to be around 25 years old, and it might be on the lam for a while as they can live to be 50 years old.

Apparently the zoo has given it up for lost and is not interesting in trying to capture it. They said that capturing the bird without disturbing other wildlife would be incredibly difficult, and so for now, the bird has its freedom.

In the comments, locals piped up and shared their own stories and photos documenting sightings of the exotic bird.



Texas Parks and Wildlife also posted about Pink Floyd back in 2018, before it got its new nickname.

“What’s pink and white and likes to spend time in Texas?” the post read. “An escaped African flamingo from a Kansas zoo!



Related:
These 'Devil's Fingers' Sometimes Erupt Into People's Yard - The Pictures Look Fake, But They're 100% Real

“Coastal Fisheries staff recently helped with the Texas colonial waterbird survey near Lavaca Bay and spotted this legendary flamingo.

“Nicknamed No. 492 for its leg band, this flamingo escaped a Kansas Zoo in 2005 and has been living its ‘bird’ life ever since. A treat for avid bird watchers, it makes an appearance every few years in Texas.”

They’ve been able to track the bird because of its leg band, as the number is visible in photos and videos. CBS reported the bird has also spent time in Louisiana and Wisconsin.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Escaped Kansas Zoo Animal Went Missing 17 Years Ago, Shows Up on Texas Coast
Woman Says Her Dog Saved Her Life After Acting Strangely: 'She Was Trying to Tell Me Something'
Man Greets Neighbor, Asks If He's 'OK': Neighbor Starts Shooting at Him and Then Charges Deputies
Police Search for Woman after Deceased Infant Is Found in Phoenix McDonald's Restroom
Meet This Year's 'Cadbury Bunny' Winner, a Therapy Dog from Ohio named Annie Rose
See more...

Conversation