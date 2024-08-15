Share
News
Sports

ESPN Axes Two Prominent On-Air Personalities in Unexpected Shakeup

 By Bryan Chai  August 15, 2024 at 2:32pm
Share

Two prominent faces at “The Worldwide Leader in Sports” have been unceremoniously — and abruptly — axed.

Former NFL star-turned-pundit Robert Griffin III, as well as Sunday NFL Countdown host and sideline reporter Sam Ponder have both been released from ESPN, according to a Thursday report from The Athletic.

Both contracts were reportedly bought out.

The Athletic describes both firings as a means of “cost-cutting.”

Given that both Ponder and Griffin were described as each being paid “more than seven figures,” the cost-cutting explanation does make sense.

Trending:
NASCAR Champion Kurt Busch Arrested on Multiple Charges

Both were reportedly informed early Thursday of their respective releases.

The Athletic also notes that ESPN may not be done firing people, as it tries to shore up its ledger before its fiscal year closes in September.

That being said, the outlet notes that it doesn’t expect a “bloodletting” like the company’s mass layoffs of 2023.

Ponder was entering the final year of a very cushy deal, work-wise.

Do you ever watch ESPN?

“ESPN generally reserves these types of schedules for the Joe Bucks, Troy Aikmans and Peyton Mannings of its world,” The Athletic noted.

Griffin, meanwhile, still has two years left on his respective deal.

The response to both of the buyouts has been a curious one on social media.

Griffin took to X to post a clip from ’90s comedy hit “Friday,” where one of the characters quips, “How the hell you gon’ get fired on your on your day off?”

The former Washington Redskin standout looks to be taking the firing in stride — and The Athletic does note that ESPN rival Fox Sports has interest in him.

Related:
Watch: Los Angeles Earthquake Shakes ESPN Studio, Forces Host to Take Things Into Her Own Hands

Ponder’s firing, meanwhile, is dredging up a lot more conversation due to two things.

First, Ponder had a highly-public feud with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, so many expected the outspoken Bostonian to pop some champagne to celebrate her ouster (Portnoy infamously popped champagne when former ESPN president John Skipper — whom he did not like — was fired).

Portnoy declined to dance on her job’s grave because he admitted that, not only did he start the feud, but in a follow-up X post, Portnoy actually revealed that Ponder had earned some of his respect.

WARNING: The following clip contains language and drug references that some viewers may find offensive.

“Also Sam Ponder once ambushed me at a restaurant and got right in my face,” Portnoy posted. “We argued for an hour. Gained a ton of respect from me as opposed to people who hide in the shadows.”

The other issue with Ponder’s release involves something a little more contentious than a rivalry with Barstool.

Here’s a highly viral X post from Ponder last year, and see if you can spot why it touched on so many nerves:

Ponder quote-posted women’s sports activist Riley Gaines after Ponder herself spoke up about not wanting males competing in female sports.

Fair or not, given the left-leaning proclivities of ESPN, many on social media presumed that Ponder’s refusal to accept transgender athletes in sports led to her firing.

The NFL regular season, which both Ponder and Griffin would’ve ostensibly been a part of for ESPN, begins Sept. 5.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




ESPN Axes Two Prominent On-Air Personalities in Unexpected Shakeup
Already Starting? WNBA Team Takes Apparent Shot at Caitlin Clark After Olympics Drama
Government Investigating Pop Star After New Music Video Raises Eyebrows
Tom Brady Return in the Works? QB Warns Young NFL Players: 'Still Got Something to Deal With'
Colin Kaepernick Offered NFL Coaching Job
See more...

Conversation