ESPN Axes Two Prominent On-Air Personalities in Unexpected Shakeup

Two prominent faces at “The Worldwide Leader in Sports” have been unceremoniously — and abruptly — axed.

Former NFL star-turned-pundit Robert Griffin III, as well as Sunday NFL Countdown host and sideline reporter Sam Ponder have both been released from ESPN, according to a Thursday report from The Athletic.

Both contracts were reportedly bought out.

The Athletic describes both firings as a means of “cost-cutting.”

Given that both Ponder and Griffin were described as each being paid “more than seven figures,” the cost-cutting explanation does make sense.

Both were reportedly informed early Thursday of their respective releases.

The Athletic also notes that ESPN may not be done firing people, as it tries to shore up its ledger before its fiscal year closes in September.

That being said, the outlet notes that it doesn’t expect a “bloodletting” like the company’s mass layoffs of 2023.

Ponder was entering the final year of a very cushy deal, work-wise.

Do you ever watch ESPN? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“ESPN generally reserves these types of schedules for the Joe Bucks, Troy Aikmans and Peyton Mannings of its world,” The Athletic noted.

Griffin, meanwhile, still has two years left on his respective deal.

The response to both of the buyouts has been a curious one on social media.

Griffin took to X to post a clip from ’90s comedy hit “Friday,” where one of the characters quips, “How the hell you gon’ get fired on your on your day off?”

The former Washington Redskin standout looks to be taking the firing in stride — and The Athletic does note that ESPN rival Fox Sports has interest in him.

Ponder’s firing, meanwhile, is dredging up a lot more conversation due to two things.

First, Ponder had a highly-public feud with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, so many expected the outspoken Bostonian to pop some champagne to celebrate her ouster (Portnoy infamously popped champagne when former ESPN president John Skipper — whom he did not like — was fired).

Portnoy declined to dance on her job’s grave because he admitted that, not only did he start the feud, but in a follow-up X post, Portnoy actually revealed that Ponder had earned some of his respect.

WARNING: The following clip contains language and drug references that some viewers may find offensive.

Also Sam Ponder once ambushed me at a restaurant and got right in my face. We argued for an hour. Gained a ton of respect from me as opposed to people who hide in the shadows. https://t.co/OVu58pZJXV — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 15, 2024

“Also Sam Ponder once ambushed me at a restaurant and got right in my face,” Portnoy posted. “We argued for an hour. Gained a ton of respect from me as opposed to people who hide in the shadows.”

The other issue with Ponder’s release involves something a little more contentious than a rivalry with Barstool.

Here’s a highly viral X post from Ponder last year, and see if you can spot why it touched on so many nerves:

I barely said anything publicly abt this issue & I’ve had so many ppl msg me, stop me in the street to say thank you+ tell me stories abt girls who are afraid to speak up for fear of lost employment/being called hateful. It is not hateful to demand fairness in sports for girls https://t.co/teNoMDWNW4 — Samantha Steele Ponder (@samponder) May 25, 2023

Ponder quote-posted women’s sports activist Riley Gaines after Ponder herself spoke up about not wanting males competing in female sports.

Fair or not, given the left-leaning proclivities of ESPN, many on social media presumed that Ponder’s refusal to accept transgender athletes in sports led to her firing.

The NFL regular season, which both Ponder and Griffin would’ve ostensibly been a part of for ESPN, begins Sept. 5.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.