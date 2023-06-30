Share
Jalen Rose of ESPN looks on during a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Dec. 11, 2021. (Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images)

'No Sacred Cows': Woke ESPN Reportedly Dumping 20 Major On-Air Talents in Latest Round of Layoffs

 By Bryan Chai  June 30, 2023 at 2:14pm
The House of Mouse is in shambles, and that’s bad news for any entity leasing a place there.

And, yes, that even applies to entities as monolithic as ESPN.

“The Worldwide Leader in Sports” has fallen on hard financial times lately, just like its parent company Disney, which is hemorrhaging money left and right.

And just like its parent company, ESPN is reducing budget in the most ruthlessly efficient way possible — slashing payroll.

In March, the New York Post quoted an unnamed source who said there would be no “sacred cows” at ESPN when it came to letting people go.

Now, the Post has penned a blistering report on what it called a “dramatic round of layoffs” at the network.

How dramatic?

Here are some of the big names who have gotten the axe:

  • NBA commentator Jeff Van Gundy
  • Former NBA star and analyst Jalen Rose
  • Host Max Kellerman
  • Former NFL star and analyst Keyshawn Johnson
  • Former NFL star and analyst Steve Young
  • Former NFL player and analyst Matt Hasselbeck
  • NFL reporter Suzy Kolber
  • NFL draft analyst Todd McShay

In total, around 20 on-air personalities have reportedly been shown the door.

Kolber confirmed on Twitter that she’s out:


And to be clear, these aren’t small losses. While ESPN has undoubtedly lost much of its luster over the years, it still boasted an eclectic roster of talent.

In other words, even if you can’t stand the general leftist tilt at ESPN, maybe you tune in for Van Gundy’s NBA commentary or for Stephen A. Smith’s always hot takes.

Speaking of Smith, ESPN’s most iconic (for better and for worse) current personality appears to have been spared from the chopping block, as has newcomer Pat McAfee, despite the two both sporting exorbitant salaries.

While no official figures have been given, reports indicate that McAfee makes $17 million a year while Smith makes $8 million. Both have denied those respective numbers.

The Post noted that Kellerman makes roughly $5 million annually, and Johnson was in the second year of a 5-year, $18 million contract.

Now, ESPN is jettisoning those salaries along with some of its most familiar faces. No sacred cows, indeed.

