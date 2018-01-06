ESPN Host Calls Trump F—ing Stupid, That’s When ESPN Shows Their True Colors

ESPN chose to suspend a host instead of firing her over vulgar comments she made about President Donald Trump.

ESPN host Katie Nolan said that Trump was a “f—ing stupid person” on Viceland’s “Desus & Mero” talk show earlier this week.

TMZ reported that Nolan also seemed to say something else offensive to describe the president, but it was bleeped out of the show.

Nolan was talking with Desus Nice and The Kid Mero about Trump’s use of the thumbs-up gesture, which has been apparently copied by white supremacists.

After she insulted the president, she used the fact that she was sick as an excuse, both on Twitter and during the show.

“I’m on a lot of meds right now,” she said after her comment.

pls note: i have the flu but am also this awkward in regular life https://t.co/RoFPSMpJPl — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) January 3, 2018

ESPN chose to suspend Nolan rather than fire her completely.

“We have looked into the totality of Nolan’s comments, they were inappropriate, and we have addressed it with her,” an ESPN representative said, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

Nolan hosts ESPN’s digital shows, such as the Snapchat version of “SportsCenter” and a podcast. She won a Sports Emmy in 2016 for “Outstanding Social TV Experince” for her Fox Sports show “Garbage Time.”

Twitter users were not impressed with her defense.

You'll be fine if you just stick to sports and leave the politics to those who understand international affairs, economics etc. These are clearly not your arena, just stick to what you know… — The Stutz (@therealUNMEDIA) January 6, 2018

Awkward is not how I would describe your immature, inappropriate, political comments. — Nameless by Choice (@NotintheShade) January 5, 2018

Everyone needs to call ESPN and get this woman fired. Not a good representation of their network — Mike (@MMCD1204) January 5, 2018

Nolan is not the first ESPN host to be suspended for making rude comments about the president.

Jemele Hill, an anchor for SportsCenter, was suspended for two weeks for her second violation of ESPN’s social media policy when she suggested a boycott against Dallas Cowboys advertisers after owner Jerry Jones said that the NFL team would stand for the national anthem.

This play always work. Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ's statement, boycott his advertisers. https://t.co/LFXJ9YQe74 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

Before her suspension, Hill had called Trump a “white supremacist” on Twitter.

