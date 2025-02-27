Even Liberal TV Host Indicates New Law Can Make Praying by Your Own Window Illegal

Gillian Mackay, a member of the Scottish Parliament, refused to admit that residents who pray in their own homes within an abortion facility “buffer zone” could be charged with a crime, despite being pressed by a newsman who seemed to view it that way.

An episode of the BBC’s Scotcast released this week discussed the “Safe Access Zone Act,” which was authored by Mackay to ban “influencing the decision of another person to access, provide or facilitate the provision of abortion services” within the area of the abortion facility.

Vice President J.D. Vance recently drew worldwide attention to the policy, noting during a speech in Germany that “the Scottish government began distributing letters to citizens whose houses lay within so-called ‘safe access zones,’ warning them that even private prayer within their own homes may amount to breaking the law,” according to a transcript of the speech by Foreign Policy.

Mackay, who has denied Vance’s claim, was asked by Scotcast host Martin Geissler whether the bill indeed bans private prayer in one’s own home.

“If you’re inside your own house in that zone, theoretically the law could be applied to you, couldn’t it?” Geissler asked.

“I should be really clear: Praying in and of itself is not an offense under this bill,” Mackay answered. “We are not banning prayer under the act.”

Geissler asked about a situation in which someone is “standing at a window, with your hands together in front of your face, in that classic image of prayer.”

“If you’re standing at a window so people can see you, then could it be interpreted as an offense?”

🚨🙏NEW: When asked if PRAYING BY WINDOW in your home could be a crime under the “buffer zones” law, Gillian Mackay MSP claims: “That depends on who’s passing the window”‼️🪟 The same politician has repeatedly claimed that JD Vance was LYING 👇 pic.twitter.com/11vCCaWFtg — Lois McLatchie Miller (@LoisMcLatch) February 25, 2025

“That then depends on who’s passing the window,” she answered.

“So he’s not wrong, is he?” Geissler pressed, referring to Vance’s remarks.

“No, he is wrong, because I don’t know anyone that can pray loudly or performatively to be seen from outside their own house,” Mackay insisted.

It’s strange that Mackay would go to such lengths to defend her legislation.

Mackay has already passed a bill threatening Christians with imminent criminal penalties if they simply ask God to save the lives of their pre-born neighbors, or if they plead with the parents of those children to have mercy.

How much worse is actually banning prayer in private residences at that point?

If some Green Party member in Scotland can take up the mantle of thought police and ban public prayer, why would she pretend to have a problem with private prayer?

Scotland, the rest of the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and even the rest of the entire Western world are in deep trouble.

Though the cancer of anti-Christian leftism, with child sacrifice as its chief blood sacrament, has progressed the most in places like Scotland, the disease has metastasized to one level or another among all the Western nations that once claimed the name of Jesus Christ.

Scotland was once home to Christian heroes like John Knox, Thomas Chalmers, and David Livingstone. Now the country’s own Parliament has forbidden prayer.

No nation is immune from this spiritual onslaught.

Christians have no choice but to beat back the cancer of demonic leftism by confronting that false religion and all of its manifestations with the unabashed truth of God, whether our lawmakers give us permission or not.

