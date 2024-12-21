Tucker Carlson Dares to Tell the Truth About Abortion - Will Politicians Listen?

Tucker Carlson said the quiet part out loud with respect to the abortion holocaust in America.

Speaking at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on Thursday, the conservative commentator made the observation that abortion, despite all of the euphemistic language that surrounds the practice, is merely modern child sacrifice.

“The truth is, I think every single person in the country knows that abortion is at best a real tragedy, and at worst what is clearly a form of human sacrifice,” he said to the AmericaFest crowd in Phoenix, Arizona.

“That’s why they had an abortion van outside the Democratic convention,” he noted.

Tucker speaks powerfully about abortion and the right to life: “The only true measure of wealth is children.”@TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/baMhVEAvQx — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 20, 2024

Carlson continued to speak clearly about the mass murder of preborn babies in America, rebutting the notion that abortion is a practice in any way related to freedom, but instead calling abortion “the opposite of liberation.”

As an important and related aside, he also noticed how the anti-natal tendencies of our culture are profoundly degrading to the human spirit.

“The only real measure of wealth, is children. And anyone who’s against children, making it harder for you to have them, making it easier for you not to have them, is the enemy of you, and of humanity itself,” Carlson continued.

“I just don’t think in the end that wins,” he added. “I think everyone secretly knows it, and I think the hysteria and the extremism of the abortion people is testament to that. When you know you’re wrong, you get louder and more hysterical.”

The truth that abortion is human sacrifice is almost never discussed, including by Republicans, but confronting baby murder in those terms is completely warranted.

In millennia past, it’s believed that humans would sacrifice their children on altars to Molech or Baal so that their crops would grow, or to obtain some other blessing in exchange for the blood of their offspring.

Today, humans sacrifice their children for similar reasons, including the ability to pursue a career, the convenience of not raising a baby, or even the license to continue a sexually promiscuous lifestyle.

In other words, abortion is not a political issue, but a spiritual issue. Carlson understands that evident reality, and our nation needs more people, especially Christians who love their preborn neighbors, to say that truth aloud with boldness.

The fact that abortion is human sacrifice should change how we approach the issue.

In recent months the Republican Party has pivoted tremendously on abortion, even stripping most anti-abortion distinctives from the platform over the summer.

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed not to sign a national abortion ban and to take only limited actions against abortion when in office.

We should all recognize, however, that since abortion is human sacrifice, there cannot be any sort of compromise with human sacrifice. We must oppose abortion, without exception or delay, because that is the only moral and rational response to an evil as grave as human sacrifice.

God has judged and overthrown nations for much less than murdering tens of millions of babies.

If we love our nation, and if we want to make her great again, we must abolish, not regulate, the pernicious evil of human sacrifice.

