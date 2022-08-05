Even Parkland Shooter's Lawyers Can't Help but Cry as Families Deliver Heartbreaking Tales of What Really Happened That Day

No pain could possibly be greater than the pain of losing a child.

In 2018, 14 students — along with three staff members — were murdered at Stoneman High School by then-19-year-old Nikolas Cruz in Parkland, Florida, leaving all of their parents feeling that impossible pain.

On Tuesday, with the trial of Cruz soon coming to a close, some of those parents shared their grief in the form of incredibly powerful victim impact statements.

In fact, the pain shared was so great that even Cruz’s lawyers were reduced to tears.

Assistant Public Defenders Tamara Curtis and Nawal Najet Bashimam, along with Chief Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeil, were all forced to dab away tears during the testimonies, according to WPLG.

Another video of Bashimam crying during a mother’s testimony. pic.twitter.com/kSTfxCSX7z — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) August 5, 2022

Three of the defense attorneys defending Nicholas Cruz, the Parkland shooter, cried while the parents of Cruz’s victims gave powerful victim impact statements. In this picture, Assistant Public Defender Nawal Najet Bashiman, setting next to Cruz, wipes away her tears. pic.twitter.com/Vsp6zfouDz — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) August 5, 2022

Chief Assistant Public Defender Melissa McNeil (left) and Assistant Public Defender Tamara Curtis (right) also had to wipe away their tears. pic.twitter.com/2VIwKdQtfm — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) August 5, 2022

Gena Hoyer, the mother of a 15-year-old boy killed by Cruz, cried as she recalled how she used to affectionately call her son Luke “Lukey Bear.”

“It’s excruciating agony. I am heartbroken. A piece of my heart is missing. My life and my family will never be the same,” she said, according to WPLG.

Tom Hoyer, the father of Luke, also gave his testimony.

“I don’t know that I will ever find real peace,” he said.

Fred Guttenberg, the father of a 14-year-old girl murdered by Cruz, also spoke.

Video of his testimony shows Bashimam wiping away tears.

Nikolas Cruz’s lawyer, Attorney Nawal Najet Bashiman, cries as the father of one of the Parkland victims gives his testimony. pic.twitter.com/gtLOMMyc36 — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) August 5, 2022

Cruz already pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder, according to CNN.

Now it’s up to the jury to decide: Will Cruz receive life in prison for his crimes or the death penalty?

If the jury was as affected by the parents of Cruz’s victims as his own lawyers appeared to be, the latter seems to be much more likely.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.