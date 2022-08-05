Share
Even Parkland Shooter's Lawyers Can't Help but Cry as Families Deliver Heartbreaking Tales of What Really Happened That Day

 August 5, 2022
No pain could possibly be greater than the pain of losing a child.

In 2018, 14 students — along with three staff members — were murdered at Stoneman High School by then-19-year-old Nikolas Cruz in Parkland, Florida, leaving all of their parents feeling that impossible pain.

On Tuesday, with the trial of Cruz soon coming to a close, some of those parents shared their grief in the form of incredibly powerful victim impact statements.

In fact, the pain shared was so great that even Cruz’s lawyers were reduced to tears.

Assistant Public Defenders Tamara Curtis and Nawal Najet Bashimam, along with Chief Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeil, were all forced to dab away tears during the testimonies, according to WPLG.

Gena Hoyer, the mother of a 15-year-old boy killed by Cruz, cried as she recalled how she used to affectionately call her son Luke “Lukey Bear.”

“It’s excruciating agony. I am heartbroken. A piece of my heart is missing. My life and my family will never be the same,” she said, according to WPLG.

Tom Hoyer, the father of Luke, also gave his testimony.

“I don’t know that I will ever find real peace,” he said.

Fred Guttenberg, the father of a 14-year-old girl murdered by Cruz, also spoke.

Video of his testimony shows Bashimam wiping away tears.

Cruz already pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder, according to CNN.

Now it’s up to the jury to decide: Will Cruz receive life in prison for his crimes or the death penalty?

If the jury was as affected by the parents of Cruz’s victims as his own lawyers appeared to be, the latter seems to be much more likely.

Conversation