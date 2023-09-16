Share
Evidence of 'Once-in-a-Lifetime Cosmic Event' Turns Out to Be the Work of Two Bored Friends

 By Warner Todd Huston  September 16, 2023 at 12:21pm
A man in Ireland thought he had discovered evidence of a “cosmic event” at a local beach, but the story soon turned from cosmic to comedic when the truth was revealed.

Virgin Media News sent a crew to the Dublin beach on Wednesday after “local astrophysics enthusiast” Dave Kennedy came across a strange round pit in the sand.

Kennedy was convinced the hole had been created by a meteor strike.

“When I looked at it and saw how uniform it is, … I knew immediately that what I was looking at was an impact site,” he said.

Sure enough, a small rock was found at the bottom of the mysterious hole, and Kennedy had his meteor.

Reporter Hannah Murphy told viewers, “The striking hole soon caught the attention of passersby, many hoping that what they’re witnessing is the aftermath of a once-in-a-lifetime cosmic event.”

One Canadian tourist thanked Ireland for a “great experience” as he gazed at the hole in amazement.

Murphy ended her report by noting that Kennedy had begun “reaching out to astronomy experts to see if they can help him solve the mystery of the crater on the beach.”

Not long after news broke of the purported meteor strike, the mystery was, indeed, solved.

On Thursday, Virgin Media aired a follow-up report revealing that the “impact site” was actually created by local lads with some plastic shovels.

“Footage emerged last night of two men digging a hole on [the beach],” the anchor said.

The reporter added that Kennedy was “disappointed” by the revelation, but that he still intended to have the rock analyzed “in the hopes that it wasn’t a completely fruitless discovery.”

“Not the outcome Dave had hoped for but at least it’s given people a laugh all the same,” Murphy joked on X.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
