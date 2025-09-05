Ex-Child Star of 'Malcolm in the Middle' Opens Up About Leaving Hollywood in His Prime: 'Saved My Life'

Frankie Muniz was one of the most recognizable faces on television in the early and mid-2000s.

At just 13, he starred as Malcolm in Fox’s hit sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle.”

The role earned him Golden Globe and Emmy nominations, and by 15, he was riding high.

But the child star, who found a large following after the 2000 film “My Dog Skip,” had no interest in rubbing elbows on the red carpet after “Malcolm” ended in 2006.

“I felt like I’d lived 80 years already because I just did so much,” he told Us Weekly in an interview that was published on Wednesday.

Muniz, 39, told the outlet why he walked away from Hollywood.

“Between ages 8 and 21, I maybe had 60 days off,” Muniz said.

He added that stepping away from Hollywood allowed him to discover what he really wanted to do.

“I’m so lucky taking that step back happened, because it made me appreciate everything more,” he said.

Did you ever watch “Malcolm in the Middle?” Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

He pursued racing and even became a touring musician.

“It allowed me to do other things and realize a lot more about myself,” Muniz said.

The professional race car driver made a move to Arizona in 2008, where he started his life over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz4)

“Honestly, I did not like L.A. So I moved to Arizona, and I love it,” he told US Weekly.

“I feel like it saved my life in the sense that I started enjoying the little aspects of life more, like hiking [and] going to the grocery store,” he explained.

Instead of fighting traffic and paparazzi, Muniz said he found peace in ordinary life.

That kind of clarity is rare in Hollywood, where child stars often lose their way and end up in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Muniz is now married to a model-turned-photographer and is also the father to a four-year-old son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz4)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz4)

While he takes occasional film and TV roles, his true passion is competing as a full-time NASCAR driver.

“I’m racing and I’m focused on it,” he said.

Muniz will reprise his role as Malcolm in Disney+’s long-awaited “Malcolm in the Middle” reboot.

He said he is excited to embrace the spotlight, this time as an adult.

“I hope Malcolm comes out and people want to see me as an actor again, because I would love to go back in that world,” he said.

The “Malcolm in the Middle” reboot is slated to begin airing in December.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.