Ex-CIA Director Attacks Trump: ‘Your Worldview Does Not Represent American Ideals’

By Jack Davis
June 10, 2018 at 2:16pm

Former CIA Director John Brennan, a bitter enemy of President Donald Trump, took to Twitter Sunday to attack the president as a “temporary aberration.”

Brennan was among those who responded to Trump’s attacks on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with attacks on the president, The Hill reported.

“Your wrong-headed protectionist policies & antics are damaging our global standing as well as our national interests. Your worldview does not represent American ideals. To allies & friends: Be patient, Mr. Trump is a temporary aberration. The America you once knew will return,” he tweeted.

Brennan’s tweet echoed one from another Trump foe, former FBI Director James Comey, according to The Hill.

“Our national security relationship with Canada is vital and saves American lives. It was built over generations and is bigger than any person or dispute. This too shall pass,” tweeted Comey, who included a photo of himself outside Canada’s parliament.

Is President Donald Trump right to stand up to Canada?

The tweeting frenzy came in response to a pair of tweets Trump sent after he left the G-7 summit and in response to comments made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The gathering of seven top economic powers — the U.S., Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Japan and Italy — was divided this year by issues over trade. Trump has said that America’s allies are, in fact, not giving American products a level playing field abroad, and has slapped tariffs on products those countries import to the U.S.

On Saturday, Trudeau said Canada would not get “pushed around,” which triggered Trump’s tweets.

On Sunday, Trump administration officials explained that the president’s tweets were a necessary response.

“POTUS is not gonna let a Canadian prime minister push him around,” Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser, said on CNN.

“He really kind of stabbed us in the back,” Kudlow said. “It’s a betrayal. It’s essentially double-crossing. Not just double-crossing President Trump, but other members of the G-7.”

Peter Navarro, another Trump adviser, fired back at Trudeau during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” The Washington Post reported.

“There’s a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad-faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door,” Navarro said. “And that’s what bad faith Justin Trudeau did with that stunt press conference. That’s what weak, dishonest Justin Trudeau did, and that comes right from Air Force One.”

Navarro emphasized that although those were his own words, they illustrated “the sentiment that was on Air Force One.”

Navarro said Trump attended the G-7 gathering as a “courtesy” to Trudeau and that with his looming summit Tuesday with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump had “bigger things on his plate” in Singapore.

“He did him a favor,” Navarro said. “He was even willing to sign that socialist communiqué.”

Trump later pulled back on his plans to sign the communiqué that marked the end of the G-7 summit.

Recently Posted

