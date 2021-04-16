Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Ex-CNN Producer Slams Network's Coverage of Minnesota Riots

Protesters throw a water bottle at a CNN crew member and hit him in the head in Brooklyn, Minnesota.@NicXTempore / TwitterProtesters throw a water bottle at a CNN crew member and hit him in the head in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. (@NicXTempore / Twitter)

By Erin Coates
Published April 16, 2021 at 10:37am
Mewe Share P Share

Former CNN producer Steve Krakauer criticized his former network for not covering the violent protesters in Minnesota after its reporters were chased away by the crowd, calling it “a glaring omission.”

Krakauer wrote in his Fourth Watch newsletter that CNN “perhaps more than any other media outlet” had been covering the “social justice protests (and riots)” that have taken place since Daunte Wright’s death.

However, when its own reporters were assaulted and chased away from the fifth night of protests in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, the outlet refused to cover it.

The incident occurred Wednesday after reporter Miguel Marquez appeared on Anderson Cooper’s 8 p.m. show.

Following the on-air appearance, someone threw a water bottle at one of the crew member’s heads and knocked him to the ground, as shown in a video captured by Washington Examiner reporter Nic Rowan.

TRENDING: Trump Was Right About News Hoax: US Intel Can't Prove Russians Put Bounties on American Troops

“After making sure the crew member is ok, you can hear Marquez tell one of the protesters, ‘Tell the crowd to chill out. We are CNN, we are reporters, we are covering what’s here,'” Krakauer wrote.

Shortly after, the crowd chased the CNN team away and yelled “get the f*** out of here” as they left.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Marquez later tweeted that his team was fine, but Krakauer said the incident was still “news.”

“Because obviously the crowd was not all peaceful. And video shows an angry crowd — angry at the media — so much so that Marquez could not even do his job,” Krakauer wrote.

“Video, of course, that is compelling and news-worthy. And yet, never made it to the air.”

Marquez instead told Anderson Cooper during his Thursday show that the protesters “are clearly preparing for a night of making a very emphatic point here to the police of the changes they want to see to the entire system.”

Do you think CNN purposely didn't show the video to push their narrative?

“Yes, perhaps his crew member getting assaulted was just a ‘very emphatic point’ being made?” Krakauer said.

“The lack of coverage by CNN of the story is a glaring omission — and it hurts all peaceful protesters if those who are being violent are ignored.”

This is not the first time that the crowd has turned on CNN, according to Fourth Watch.

RELATED: CNN's Ratings Have Absolutely Cratered Since Trump Left Office

A protester ranted to CNN reporter Sara Sidner Monday night that the press “makes [the situation] worse.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Ex-CNN Producer Slams Network's Coverage of Minnesota Riots
Judge in Derek Chauvin Case Reprimands Prosecution, Threatens Mistrial
Nancy Pelosi Throws a Big Wrench in Democrats' Plan to Pack the Supreme Court
'Someone Is Going to Get Hurt': Georgia Official Warns Biden That His 'Lies' About Voting Law Are Dangerous
Biden Begins the Process of Reversing One of Trump's Most Impactful Moves
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×