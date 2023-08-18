Share
Commentary
Sports

Ex-ESPN Host Calls Out Former Colleagues: Their Silence Disgusts Me

 By Peter Partoll  August 18, 2023 at 8:32am
Share

A former ESPN host is speaking out about the network’s silence on men competing in women’s sports.

On Tuesday, Sage Steele announced that she was leaving ESPN after she and the network settled a lawsuit related to comments she had made in 2021 about ESPN’s COVID vaccine mandate that upset network executives.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Steele wrote, “I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely.”

Trending:
'Adam Schiff Will Be in Jail for 1,000 Years' if Trump Is Convicted in Georgia: GOP Senator

Now, with the legal issues all done and dusted, Steele is moving on, but not before calling out her former colleagues.

On Thursday, Steele appeared on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” where she lambasted ESPN personalities for staying silent in the face of male athletes threatening women’s sports.

“I don’t know why the entire media corps … is silent about this,” she said, adding that these sports presenters, many of them former athletes themselves, know very well what happens when men are allowed to compete against women.

“The fact that they’re all silent disgusts me,” Steele said. “Especially because of how vocal they were about, let’s say, the overturning of Roe v. Wade. … This isn’t even controversial; this is science.”



This really goes to show just how far gone ESPN is these days, as no one seems willing to point out obvious facts.

You don’t have to be a scientist to know that the biological differences between men and women create disparities between them, making it patently unfair for women to have to compete against men.

We have seen this time and again, with males pretending to be females competing in women’s sports and absolutely dominating the competition. Meanwhile, the real women are helpless to do anything about it.

Sage Steele was absolutely right to leave ESPN, especially as it is complicit in the left’s crusade against women in sports.

Related:
Sports Radio Host Blasts ESPN's Tribute to Megan Rapinoe: 'This Isn't Sports, It's Left Wing Propaganda'

More people need to be willing to speak up about this issue. We shouldn’t be afraid of the woke mob; we have the truth on our side.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Ex-ESPN Host Calls Out Former Colleagues: Their Silence Disgusts Me
Market Analyst Gives Bud Light Horrible News About Future: 'No Recovery'
Left Melts Down Over Oliver Anthony, Suggests Success Is Part of Wacko Conspiracy Theory
Tesla Owner Sleeps in EV Almost Every Night on 19-Day Road Trip
Karine Jean-Pierre Gets Absolutely Roasted for Epic Fail with Her Twitter Account
See more...

Conversation