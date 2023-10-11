Share
News
Sports

Ex-Jacksonville Jaguar Sergio Brown Deported, Arrested After Mother's Death

 By George C. Upper III  October 11, 2023 at 1:14pm
Share

A former defensive back who spent seven years in the NFL is in police custody under suspicion of first-degree murder.

Sergio Brown, 35, had been missing for almost a month, after the body of his deceased mother was discovered on September 16.

Police found the body of Myrtle Brown, 73, behind her Maywood, Illinois, home after relatives who had been unable to contact her alerted authorities, CNN reported.

She died from injuries sustained in an assault, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office found, according to Cook County Director of Communications Natalia Derevyanny. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The next day, Brown’s brother, Nick Brown, posted on social media that Sergio had gone missing.

Trending:
Speculation Runs Rampant as Biden Shows Up Over an Hour Late for Big Israel Speech

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Brown (@ynickbrowny)

“My brother Sergio is still missing,” Nick Brown wrote on Instagram. “If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home.”

“It’s a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together,” he wrote. “Mom always told me, ‘tough times don’t last,’ and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope.”

Does Sergio Brown's behavior seem suspicious to you?

According to police sources cited by CNN, Brown had been in Mexico, and authorities there were keeping track of him since within a few days after his mother’s body was discovered.

The outlet said that Brown was being held on a felony fugitive arrest warrant by the San Diego Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday morning, apparently after having been taking into custody upon his return to the U.S.

He is expected to be held in San Diego until he is extradited to Illinois, The New York Times reported.

While missing, Brown had posted on social media that he thought his mother was on vacation and suggested that some media reports about him were “fake news,” according to CNN.

Last week, Myrtle Brown’s family issued a statement urging a more detailed investigation into her death.

Related:
US Pastor Accused of Hundreds of Despicable Acts Against 7-Year-Old Family Member

“We continue to pray for his well-being and advocate for his immediate and safe return to the United States,” the statement said of Sergio Brown, with whom the family said they had had no contact. “Let us work together to turn this tragic loss into a force for positive change and justice.”

On Wednesday, the family said they were “heartened by the news that Sergio Brown has been apprehended and returned to the United States unharmed” in a statement cited by NBC News.

Brown spent seven seasons in the NFL, playing for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. Before that, he played college ball at Notre Dame.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Ex-Jacksonville Jaguar Sergio Brown Deported, Arrested After Mother's Death
FDNY Candidate Dies After Medical Episode During Training Exercise: 'Tragic Loss'
Republican Governor Appoints 'Hard Democrat' as DA: 'A Slap in the Face'
Judge Swoops in Last Second to Save Trump's Companies, But Doesn't Stop Fraud Trial
FedEx 757 Mysteriously Circles Airport Shortly After Takeoff, Pilot Applauded for Crash Landing Moments Later
See more...

Conversation