Prince Andrew’s troubling connections to late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein have been coming more and more into the light in recent days.

Now, one of his former staffers has described the awful working conditions he subjected her to.

According to The UK Sun, Charlotte Briggs began working at Buckingham Palace in 1996 when she was 21 years old. Six months after arriving, she took the job of Prince Andrew’s maid, which she said “nobody wanted.”

“Nobody wanted the job because of his reputation for tantrums and sweary outbursts,” she said. “It didn’t put me off.

“I thought, ‘Sod it, I’m going to go for it.’ I’d moved down from Yorkshire to Buckingham Palace and wanted to take on the challenge, to look after the royals.”

During her short time at the palace, Briggs said her interactions with the royals had been positive. She recounted a time when Prince Edward opened a door for her, and she said he “was lovely.”

However, Briggs told The Sun she soon realized Andrew was different than the rest of the royal family.

“Andrew definitely put a downer on things,” she said. “He thinks he’s above everyone.”

Despite his physical stature and previous military service, Briggs said Andrew refused to complete even the most simple tasks for himself.

“There were two of us and we worked on a rota from 6.30am to 11.30am and then later on in the evening,” she said.

“We’d turn down his bed, remove his teddies (Briggs told People the prince had 71 stuffed bears, and each had to be placed in a specific location), do the curtains and lay out his pyjamas. But he was a bad apple and behaved like a spoiled brat.”

Briggs said Andrew would be sitting right in front of a set of open curtains, but he would call down to her office and make her run up four flights of stairs to close them.

“One night I’d done it all, I walked back into the corridor and he came out screaming, ‘Can’t you f***ing do anything right?'” Briggs said. “I’d left a little gap where they met but they were extremely heavy.”

“I was thinking, ‘You want to shut your own curtains?’ But you can’t say anything. You have to absorb it. It was awful and he brought me to tears. I was only 21 and had little life experience.”

Briggs said she made the decision to speak out after Andrew was stripped of his titles over his alleged connection to Epstein.

According to the Daily Beast, Andrew is facing a sexual assault lawsuit from Virginia Giuffre, who accuses him of raping her when she was 17 years old and being trafficked by Epstein.

As he faces the lawsuit in New York, Queen Elizabeth took away Andrew’s title of “His Royal Highness” and his military patronages.

While none of these accusations necessarily mean Andrew is guilty, his elitist attitude and tendency to fraternize with people like Epstein are certainly not helping his image.

