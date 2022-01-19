Britain’s Prince Andrew’s social media accounts are disappearing as he continues to find himself immersed in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Epstein, a former friend of Andrew’s, was awaiting trial for allegedly trafficking and sexually abusing girls at the time of his death in prison in August 2019. In December, the wealthy financier’s closest confidant, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted on various sex trafficking charges.

Andrew is facing a civil lawsuit over allegations that he sexually assaulted one of Epstein’s trafficking victims — Virginia Guiffre — when she was 17 years old.

He has denied these allegations.

Former President Bill Clinton also has been linked to Epstein. He flew on the convicted sex offender’s plane on numerous occasions, and Epstein reportedly made 17 visits to the Clinton White House.

In an interview published Tuesday, Andrew’s ex-girlfriend, Lady Victoria Hervey, said that Clinton and Epstein were “like brothers.”

On Jan. 3, a 2009 settlement between Epstein and Guiffre was unsealed in advance of a hearing on her lawsuit against Andrew.

Days later, Queen Elizabeth II stripped Andrew of his royal titles.

“With the Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending the case as a private citizen,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Jan. 13.

Do you believe Andrew is guilty of sexually assaulting Guiffre? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The palace also announced the prince would be “defending his case as a private citizen.”

The Guardian reported Wednesday that Andrew’s social media accounts were being deleted amid the controversy.

His official Twitter handle, @TheDukeOfYork, now yields a blank page.

Additionally, Andrew’s YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts were also removed as of Wednesday.

The Guardian also reported that the British monarchy’s official website had been changed in an effort to disassociate from Andrew.

While the prince’s name can still be found among those of royal family members, a list of his “military affiliations and patronages” recently was removed.

Early signs in don’t look good for Andrew in the Guiffre case.

On Jan. 11, a federal judge in New York denied a motion from Andrew’s legal team to dismiss the civil suit.

With the trial now proceeding, the fastest way to reach a conclusion would be for Andrew to settle with Giuffre out of court, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“However, that could raise questions about who would pay for a settlement, given the British taxpayer helps fund the royal family with an annual grant. Andrew still lives on his mother’s estate in Windsor. He currently doesn’t have a full-time job. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the ongoing trial,” the report said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation