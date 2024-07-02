Examining 'Died Suddenly' Claims and Rubbery Clot Rumors - What Typical Embalmers, Dr. Ryan Cole Told Us

June marked three years since President Joe Biden announced the National Month of Action, an initiative to vaccinate 70 percent of U.S. adults with a COVID-19 shot by July 4, 2021.

Later that year, Biden mandated that employers with 100 or more employees have their workers “fully vaccinated” or tested for COVID-19 every week.

As more Americans took the shot, it wasn’t long before troubling concerns began circulating and phrases such as “died suddenly” became constant trends on social media and in headlines from some of the less-cautious media outlets.

People all over the world, often in their prime, were dying suddenly and mysteriously.

Perhaps one movie did more than anything else to set the internet ablaze with such talk: the aptly titled 2022 documentary “Died Suddenly.”

For those who haven’t seen it, the film features interviews with numerous embalmers and other medical professionals making a startling claim. After the COVID-19 vaccines rolled out, they began noticing what they described as abnormal rubbery clots in their patients, a phenomenon unlike anything they had ever seen.

The movie featured graphic footage of these calamari-looking clots, which were sometimes several feet long.







After watching the documentary, one was left with the impression that embalmers everywhere were extracting massive clots from the deceased in an unprecedented manner.

If this was true, anyone could pick up a phone and call a local embalmer to confirm it.

With this in mind — and with a possible bird flu pandemic and accompanying vaccine on the horizon — that’s precisely what The Western Journal did.

We called 28 funeral homes in the Phoenix area, where The Western Journal is headquartered, and asked embalmers two primary questions: Have you noticed any strange clots in your deceased subjects, and when did you start noticing them?

To avoid leading these sources toward connecting any such clots with the COVID-19 vaccines, we only asked about this potential relationship at the end of the interviews. We made no mention of the term or movie “Died Suddenly.”

The difficult part was getting past their secretaries.

“Call back later. The embalmer isn’t in right now,” they’d say. Or, “We’ll have him call you back.” Most never did.

Other times, the secretary would suggest calling the care center, where the embalming takes place; many of the funeral homes shared the same care center.

Sometimes there was just silence on the phone before they hung up or replied, “No comment.”

But three embalmers were willing to speak, and what they said was revealing (even for our local probe).

“Well, we have noticed some unusual clots the past couple of years,” Phoenix embalmer John Schumacher said.

“It’s not very common that I see that,” he added. “I don’t see it a lot, but we do see it from time to time.”

Schumacher described them as having a “whitish coloring and elastic,” which is how they’re also described in the “Died Suddenly” film.

“I’ve seen them about five inches. … That’s the biggest. I’ve seen a little bit smaller as well, but I think the biggest is maybe about five or six inches at the most,” he said.

He said he didn’t keep track of demographics and had no way of knowing whether someone was vaccinated or not.

Kevin Weaver, a licensed embalmer since 1988, had a similar response. Weaver said he embalms about 180 to 200 deceased people a year but only sees the strange clots in his patients every once in a while. Notably, he said he started seeing them only in the last two years.

Weaver brought up the vaccine of his own accord early in the interview.

“There are different reasons that clots produce, and I have no way of knowing if those people have had vaccines or not. You know, that was kind of like the theory — that there were clots that were created in people that had taken the vaccine.

“But I have no way of knowing who had one and who didn’t have one. But, to be honest, I have — we run into them from time to time, but … I won’t say that they’re more common now. But I have had experience with larger and larger clots, but it’s not like I see them on a regular basis.”

“I might go months and not see any, and then next month I may have two or three,” Weaver added.

He described them similarly to how Schumacher did.

“They’re just a little longer and a little more rubbery than what I’ve seen in the past. You know, a couple of times I thought I’d maybe pulled up the lining of the artery, you know, the inner lining.”

Weaver, like Schumacher, said he didn’t keep track of demographics.

“I’ve never really stopped to even — I’m working, trying to get in and get out. I have never really tried to analyze it,” he said.

Tom Govan has been a practicing embalmer for more than 20 years and said he works with 125 deceased people a year. He said he hadn’t seen any of the strange clots.

“I mean, it’s just been heard of. I don’t know the truth to it,” Govan said.

This small sampling of embalmers indicates that at least some are removing strange clots from the deceased, but perhaps not at the rate “Died Suddenly” seemed to imply.

This is a point addressed by Dr. Ryan Cole, who was briefly interviewed in the movie.

Cole is a board-certified anatomic and clinical pathologist with 20 years of experience in dermatopathology and a particular interest in molecular diagnostics, according to his website.

He said he began noticing “micro clots” shortly after the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccines, which began in December 2020.

“I look through a microscope all day, every day,” Cole told The Western Journal. “That was my job for 30 years, and a colleague in Texas that looks at gastrointestinal biopsies — and he said, ‘Gosh, I’m seeing a lot of micro clots.’ And again, this is after the rollout of the shots.

“And I had noticed an increase in the … specimens that I was looking at under a microscope — the same pattern,” he said. “Huh. There’s an increase in clots that we’re seeing. And again, is it everybody? No. Does that go to deeper questions about purity, of mixed batches, of bad batches? Yeah, that raises a lot of questions that the government should look at.”

Cole said, “I had noticed some clotting with COVID itself. Spike protein in and of itself … has clotting mechanisms. So, it wasn’t that COVID wasn’t dangerous. COVID certainly caused some clotting. But it was after the injections rolled out that I started, again, anecdotally — that increase. Huh, something’s different.”

But does he believe the clots are what might be killing people?

“It’s not just clots,” the doctor said. “It’s also just a revving of the immune system, again, because the immune system is trying to figure out what to do with all the circulating ‘franken proteins.’ The body’s saying, ‘Wait, this protein doesn’t belong here. Is it friend, is it foe?’ So, you’re immune system gets revved up, and then you get those immune cells attacking your own organs. So, autoimmune disease. And, what is myocarditis? That’s simply inflammation of heart tissues.”

“So, people aren’t dying suddenly because of clots,” Cole added. “People are dying because their heart tissue’s being attacked by their immune system. People are dying because there are clots inside of patients, and there are micro clots inside of patients. People are dying because their liver stops functioning because the body’s making too much of a weird protein that it hasn’t seen before, and so the immune system is going crazy and hyper-reactive.”

He seems to believe that it’s not happening at an alarming rate, but that it is indeed happening.

“No, not everybody’s dropping dead,” the doctor said. “But what is interesting is, when I talk to clinicians and colleagues around the world, they’re still seeing increases in patients dying from clotting conditions years from their last injection. Two years later, three years later, these individuals are coming in at unexpected ages. …

“It’s not like you walk down the street and everybody’s dropping like flies. But there’s so much immune system dysregulation introduced by a genetic sequence.”

Even left-leaning media outlets, which tended to be strongly pro-vaccine in 2021, acknowledged the increased risk of blood clots in connection with one of the shots.

CNN published an analysis on May 12, 2021, with the headline “Risk of dying from COVID-19 40 times the risk of rare blood clot after receiving J&J vaccine.”

It said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had received reports that 28 of the 8.7 million people given J&J’s Janssen coronavirus vaccine had developed a “rare blood clotting syndrome.” Three of those 28 died from thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome.

Given even that limited concession about the risks as well as what Cole has observed, he posed some fair questions to anyone still advocating for the COVID-19 shots.

“The human body is incredibly adaptive,” he said. “We did a very bad experiment on humanity. Thankfully, most people were OK. But, you know, who got the unlucky roll of the celestial dice? We don’t know. And who’s the ticking time bomb? We don’t know. And I don’t mean that in a panicking way, I just mean that scientifically. These are all questions that should have been answered before one needle went into any arm at all.”

Cole’s concerns are timely after new light was shed on much of what went on and was being mandated during the pandemic.

Former White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci was grilled in Congress on May 31 for the protocols he established or promoted during the COVID-19 saga as well as his alleged involvement with “gain of function” research in China.

During the House Oversight subcommittee hearing, Fauci’s views about mandating vaccinations during the pandemic, despite his current claims to the contrary, crystallized as lawmakers played revealing audio featuring comments he made in an interview.

“Once people feel empowered and protected, legally, you are gonna have schools, universities and colleges [that] are gonna say: ‘You want to come to this college? Buddy, you’re gonna get vaccinated! Lady, you’re gonna get vaccinated,” he said in the recording.

“Big corporations, like Amazon and Facebook and all those others, are gonna say: ‘You wanna work for us? You get vaccinated.’ And it’s been proven that when you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological bulls***. And they get vaccinated,” Fauci said.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.







Perhaps it’s all too little, too late — at least for Americans who say they have experienced serious side effects from the COVID vaccines.

Although Americans might have a second chance to consider anew and even refuse medical mandates, as rumors of a “Disease X” and bird flu are on the rise. Even now, Moderna and Pfizer are in talks about a new bird flu vaccine.

Will the country face another medical mandate in the near future? The question is likely to impact what occurs at the ballot box in November.

