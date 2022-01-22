Exchange with Suspect Turns Deadly: 2 New York City Cops Shot, 1 Slain

The family of one 22-year-old New York police officer are mourning his loss after events that took place on Friday night.

Jason Rivera, the officer, was killed during a shooting.

22-year-old NYPD officer Jason Rivera responded to a domestic violence call involving a mother and her son tonight. He was shot and killed by the suspect. One of his fellow officers was critically wounded. pic.twitter.com/3i1D0VvVtn — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) January 22, 2022

According to Fox News, Rivera and his fellow officer — Wilbert Mora, 27 — were both shot during a gunfight in Harlem.

Mora was critically injured, police sources told Fox News.

At 6:30 p.m. on Friday, the officers responded to a domestic violence call “involving a mother and her son.”

When police entered the apartment, they were met by the mother, who had called police to the scene in the first place.

Following a “brief conversation,” the mother informed the officers that her son was “in the back bedroom.”

Are police officers treated unjustly? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (43 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Two of the three officers — Rivera and Mora — headed to the back bedroom while a third stayed at the front of the apartment.

It was then, sources told Fox News, that the son kicked the door open and began firing on the officers, shooting both Rivera and Mora.

The third officer returned fire, striking and injuring the suspect — later identified as Lashawn J. McNeil, 47. Earlier reports said McNiel had also been killed.

Retired Manhattan assistant district attorney Daniel Bibb spoke with Fox News regarding the incident, saying “this is what you get with woke politicians.”

“This is what you get with woke politicians, this is what you get with woke prosecutors, absolute disrespect for the law and disrespect for the police, which results in dead heroes,” Bibb said.

In memory of Officer Rivera, the NYPD put out a message shortly following the news of his death.

Tonight, we mourn the loss of a hero officer — a son, husband, and friend. Only 22 years old, Police Officer Jason Rivera was murdered in the line of duty. We vow to #NeverForget Jason as his fellow Finest vow to honor his tremendous legacy of service & the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/5zsx45XiM4 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 22, 2022

“Tonight, we mourn the loss of a hero officer — a son, husband, and friend,” the NYPD wrote.

“Only 22 years old, Police Officer Jason Rivera was murdered in the line of duty. We vow to #NeverForget Jason as his fellow Finest vow to honor his tremendous legacy of service & the ultimate sacrifice.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation