Exclusive: D’Souza Interview Rocks Dems, Shows Nazis Finished What US Dems Began

Conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza argues in his latest documentary “Death of a Nation” — hitting theaters on Friday, Aug. 3 — that Nazi Germany actually took many of its cues from the Democratic Party in the United States for how to set up a racist state.

In an interview with The Western Journal at the film’s Los Angeles premier this week, D’Souza said that Germany’s National Socialist Workers Party in the 1930s, otherwise known as the Nazis, looked to the Democrats’ history in the U.S. for a model of conquest and how to create a race-based society.

D’Souza pointed to how President Andrew Jackson handled the native populations in the mid 1800s.

“Hitler got his model for conquest from the Jacksonian Democrats,” the filmmaker argued. “They displaced (the Native Americans). They drove them west. They enslaved the ones that remained. Hitler goes, ‘I’m going to do that.’”

Rather than going and conquering far off colonies, as Great Britain and France did, Hitler determined the best way to get Lebensraum (“living room”) was through the conquering of its neighbors, primarily to the east.

D’Souza observed that the Nazis drove the Slavs, Poles, Russians and other back, and the ones who remained behind, they enslaved.

He further contended that the Nazis modeled their Nuremberg Laws, establishing a racist society, after the segregation laws enacted in the South in the late 1800s and enforced until the 1960s.

“They took the Democratic Jim Crow laws,” D’Souza said. “It is important to point out that every segregation law in the Jim Crow American South was passed by a Democratic legislature, signed by a Democratic governor, enforced by Democratic officials. There is no exception to this and the Nazis knew this.”

“They took these Democratic laws, they crossed out the word black and put in the word Jew,” he added, on issues like intermarriage or property rights. “As the Nazis looked to the Democrats, they said, ‘These guys have figured out how to create a racist state. We are going to be second in line to do it’”

D’Souza’s “Death of a Nation” makes the provocative case that the Democratic Party of current times continues to share much in common with the Nazi political platform of yesteryear.

In the film, he ticks off the elements of the 1930s Nazi platform including state-controlled health care, profit sharing for workers at large corporations, state control of banks and industries, state control of religious expression, state control of education and the state control of the media.

“This reads like something jointly written by Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Read the Nazi platform at the Democratic National Convention and most likely it would provoke thunderous applause,” the best-selling author says in the movie.

D’Souza notes that Democrat icon Franklin Roosevelt and Hitler ascended to the top office in their respective countries in the same year, 1933, with both thinking of themselves as progressives committed to using the instrumentalities of the state to reshape society toward fairness as they saw it.

The result in both cases was to make the citizens far more dependent upon and controlled by the central government.

In contrast, D’Souza argues that Trump, far from being the Nazi/racists liberals claim his to be, stands at the opposite end of the political spectrum.

The uniting theme of the Trump administration has been less government control, whether through cutting regulations, lowering tax rates, or promoting religious freedom.

D’Souza sees the former New York businessman/reality television star as an inheritor of the Ronald Reagan mantle. Like the Gipper, Trump is leading a free-market-driven economic, pro-America renaissance in the country, benefiting all regardless of race, color or creed.

Reagan makes an appearance near the end of the film driving home its central point: “If fascism comes to America it will come in the name of liberalism. What is fascism? Fascism is private ownership of enterprise, but total government control and regulation. Isn’t this the liberal philosophy?”

He continues, “The conservative philosophy, so-called, is the one that says less government. Get off my back. Get out of my pocket. Let me have more control of my own destiny.”

Find theater locations and times for “Death of a Nation” here.

