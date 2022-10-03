The American Academy of Pediatrics said children with head lice should not be sent home from school; rather, they should remain in the classroom.

It’s a reversal of a long-standing policy, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Of course, given the poor showings of credibility on the part of Big Medicine during the recent COVID fiasco, should we believe the AAP?

Or should we adopt the practice of news consumers in the old Soviet Union — if you want to know the truth, read the newspaper upside down.

After all, the AAP — which is about pediatrics (Pediatrics! Health care for children) — is upset about removals to abortion restrictions for adolescents. That doesn’t sound like too much concern for the health of the most vulnerable children, unborn infants.

Nor much concern for the mental and emotional health of the pregnant girls.

And despite statistically little COVID risk to children, the association applauds its vaccination down to babies that are as young as 6 months old.

Although the Association advocated a return to school, it continues to urge the wearing of masks, especially if children are not vaccinated.

And, by the way, the AAP said spanking children provides “an increased risk of negative behavioral, cognitive, psychosocial, and emotional outcomes for children.” That’s contrary to what the Bible teaches and our grandparents intuitively knew.

Are you catching the drift of these guys? And what’s with the reversal on lice recommendations?

“The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated guidance on diagnosing and treating head lice for the first time since 2015,” an AAP news release stated.

“Noting that infestations are neither a health hazard nor sign of poor hygiene but can result in significant stigma and psychological stress.”

So the issue regarding lice is not health per se, but it’s about how students having lice are made to feel.

The AAP said the old-style screening for head lice is not effective and the solution is education to parents about combating and preventing the lice. And that would avoid “stigmatizing” children with lice.

But parents told WDJT-TV they didn’t like the idea of children with lice in school. “I just feel kids should not be at school if they have lice,” Raquel Miller said.

She recalled being a child and having lice which resulted in “everyone in the house ended up getting it.”

“It’s hard to get rid of lice,” Miller said.

With students back in school following the COVID shutdowns, there are increased reports of head lice, according to Jess Evans of Lice Clinics of America in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

But schools are not sending the students home. “It does seem like more and more schools are leaning towards letting the children stay in school with an active case of head lice,” she said.

The AAP is drawing its latest lice guidelines from an article in its October edition of the journal Pediatrics which said, “A child or adolescent should not be restricted from school attendance because of head lice, given the low contagion within classrooms.

“‘No-nit’ policies that exclude children or adolescents until all nits are removed may violate a child’s or adolescent’s civil liberties and are best addressed with legal counsel for schools,” according to the article.

So the feelings of children and opinions of lawyers are driving the latest AAP “health” policy. Yeah, it’s pretty obvious what these guys are about.

And lest you think I’m exaggerating about the AAP and its political orientation, be aware that they’re all-in for adolescents taking medication and surgery to change their apparent sex, or, as AAP said what their organization believes in is “gender affirming.”

That’s some more material you might want to read upside down.

