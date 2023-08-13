Share
Lahaina, Hawaii, resident Summer Gerling holds a piggy bank found in the rubble of her home after fire rampaged through the town on Thursday.
Lahaina, Hawaii, resident Summer Gerling holds a piggy bank found in the rubble of her home after fire rampaged through the town on Thursday. Climate activists were quick to use the disaster as fuel for their arguments, but a professor at the University of Hawaii has a different idea.

Expert Tells Climate Alarmists to Pump the Brakes on Maui Fire Narrative - He Published a Warning Years Ago Predicting This

 By Bryan Chai  August 13, 2023 at 2:21pm
In the broadest sense, Occam’s razor is the theory that, more often than not, the simplest answer is the correct answer.

The far left often bastardizes Occam’s razor by positing maddeningly simplistic answers for all the world’s ills.

Deep-rooted and complicated socioeconomic issues eating away at the unity of Americans? Oh, well that’s racism and/or sexism.

That same logic is found when dealing with the fluctuating state of this planet Earth. Anything and everything falls at the feet of the global boogeyman known as “climate change.”

(To be clear, we should always be good stewards of this planet — just not with comically evil plans ripped from “The Simpsons” that will actively make lives worse for the citizens of said planet.)

So you’ll be positively unsurprised to learn that when utter tragedy struck the beautiful Hawaiian island of Maui in the form of devastating wildfires, leftist shills were quick to pin the blame on climate change.

Just look at this post from The New York Times on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Note that the article it promoted was published Thursday, when the death toll was 36. On Sunday, the number of known deaths from the fire had reached 93, according to CBS News.

Was the Maui wildfire caused by climate change?

“The explanation is straightforward: As the planet heats up, no place is protected from disasters,” the post confidently proclaims.

It doesn’t take much sleuthing to find similar sentiments echoed throughout X:

Here’s a vapid post moving the goalposts — yet again — in a pathetic attempt to argue that it really is climate change.

Well, as is often the case, it’s time to throw an ice-cold bucket of water on those climate alarmists (and their theories as well, if you must).

As Fox News reported, Clay Trauernicht, a professor and environmental management expert at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, wants to pump the brakes on all this climate panicking.

“Blaming this on weather and climate is misleading,” Trauernicht wrote in thread of tweets published Wednesday. “Hawai’i’s fire problem is due to the vast areas of unmanaged, nonnative grasslands from decades of declining agriculture.

“These savannas now cover about a million acres across the main Hawaiian Islands, mostly the legacy of land clearing for plantation agriculture and ranching in the late 1800s/early 1900s. The transformation to savanna makes the landscape way more sensitive to bad ‘fire weather’ — hot, dry, windy conditions. It also means we get huge buildups of fuels during rainy periods.”

And if anyone thinks that Trauernicht is some sort of reactionary, opportunistically using the disaster to make a point, the man’s been sounding the alarm since at least 2019, when he penned a letter to the editor in The Maui News about far less devastating fires.

Look, sometimes the simplest answer really is best. Humans have a maddening tendency to over-complicate things (just look at any time Vice President Kamala Harris opens her mouth to speak.)

But in this case, it’s really not a simple answer. Democrats and the left would have you believe that banning gas-powered cars (and stoves) and preventing cows from farting will save all of us.

If it were actually that simple, great! Sign us all up. Surely we could all use a little less bovine flatulence in our lives.

But it’s not that simple, it’s never been that simple, and based on what Trauernicht had to say about those tragic Lahaina fires, it will never be that simple.

This planet that God gifted us is a complicated tapestry of give and take. There is no one-size-fits-all solution, no matter how much advertising money the Democrats throw behind catchy slogans that claim otherwise.

Turns out that you can only sell simple solutions for so long before people start asking for real answers.

Conversation