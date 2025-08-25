Share
Deep Dive
Britain First party supporters carry Union Flags and St George Cross flags during a "'March for Remigration" protest in Manchester, England, on Aug. 2.
Britain First party supporters carry Union Flags and St George Cross flags during a "'March for Remigration" protest in Manchester, England, on Aug. 2. (Peter Powell - AFP / Getty Images)

Explainer: Why English Officials Keep Tearing Down Their National Flag

 By V. Saxena  August 25, 2025 at 6:07am
Efforts by local councils in the U.K. to effectively erase their history for the sake of “diversity” has triggered a counterreaction from die-hard patriots desperate to keep the nation’s history alive.

The movement, dubbed “Operation Raise the Colours,” centers on encouraging the British people to hoist/place St. George’s Cross and Union Jack flags in public spaces, like on lampposts and roundabouts.

Saint George’s Cross is a red cross on a white background, historically associated with Saint George, the patron saint of England since the 14th century. It forms the basis of the national flag of England and is a component of the Union Jack, the flag of the increasingly “woke” U.K.

V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




Conversation