Explainer: Why English Officials Keep Tearing Down Their National Flag

Efforts by local councils in the U.K. to effectively erase their history for the sake of “diversity” has triggered a counterreaction from die-hard patriots desperate to keep the nation’s history alive.

The movement, dubbed “Operation Raise the Colours,” centers on encouraging the British people to hoist/place St. George’s Cross and Union Jack flags in public spaces, like on lampposts and roundabouts.

Saint George’s Cross is a red cross on a white background, historically associated with Saint George, the patron saint of England since the 14th century. It forms the basis of the national flag of England and is a component of the Union Jack, the flag of the increasingly “woke” U.K.

They may strip the flags from our streets, but they can never strip the pride from our hearts. Raise the Colours.

For England. For our United Kingdom. For generations yet to come. #RaisetheColours 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/qioTybGmFH — Great British PAC 🇬🇧 (@GreatBritishPAC) August 17, 2025

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.