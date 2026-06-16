Mom Throws Herself Between Armed Punk and Her Son, Punk Walks Away, Seconds Later a Bullet Pierces Her Skull

An 18-year-old in South Bend, Indiana, has been charged with murder after a Facebook Marketplace transaction turned into a fatal shooting.

WNDU reported that John Harrison Ford has been charged with murder, felony murder, attempted armed robbery, and attempted murder after the death of 40-year-old Jean Gragg. Gragg’s son was selling a watch to Ford on Wednesday when the suspect pulled out a gun and tried to take it.

Gragg chased Ford away from their home as he opened fire seconds later. Gragg was shot in the head, dying of her injuries Saturday.

The South Bend Police Department posted about the incident over the weekend, but provided the update Monday, writing on social media platform Facebook that “charges have been upgraded for the suspect arrested in connection with last week’s shooting on Mac Arthur Avenue.”

“The victim in the June 10 shooting, 40-year-old Jean Gragg, passed away from her injuries this past weekend.”

“Therefore, charges for the suspect, 18-year-old John Ford, have been upgraded to reflect her death. Ford is now charged with Murder, Attempted Murder and Armed Robbery. Ford is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail. Please remember, all persons are presumed innocent until/unless convicted in a court of law.”

SAY HER NAME: Jean Gragg Jean, an Indiana mother, was allegedly m*rdered by John Ford during an attempted robbery at a Facebook Marketplace meetup. Jean was trying to protect her son when she was fatally shot in the head. Ford reportedly admitted to detectives that he shot… pic.twitter.com/eftiWUXQSP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 15, 2026

If convicted, should he get the death penalty? Yes No

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An obituary described Gragg as someone who enjoyed “reading, traveling with her son, camping and floating down the river, and spending time with her friends. She was a nurturer, if anyone close to her was sick, you could count on her to take excellent care of you.”

“Jean was a dedicated, wonderful mother, very loving and caring, always putting her son first down to her very last breath. Mason was her whole world.”

A GoFundMe was set up when Gragg was still in the hospital to support her.

It’s a tragic story, but also one of heroism, as Gragg put herself between her son and someone trying to harm him.

We should remember this mother’s sacrifice.

Unfortunately, this story likely won’t make national headlines, as a black man killing a white woman barely registers on the legacy media’s radar.

It’s worth reiterating — were the races reversed, we’d see a media frenzy and tirades from the left, especially if the assailant had any features tying him to the Republican Party or President Donald Trump.

The legal system must put punitive action first. A child will grow up without his mother.

If found guilty, Ford should receive the death penalty. He has taken a loving mother from her family who in an act of selflessness saved her child.

If we’re serious about solving the problems of black America, put criminals behind bars and keep them there.

Do not put rehabilitation first, only for repeat offenders to wander the streets again, corrupting future generations to follow them.

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