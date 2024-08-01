Explainer: What in the World Is Actually Happening with Olympics Women's Boxing Debacle?

What many construed as a massive LGBT issue appeared to rear its ugly head at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 during a women’s boxing match.

Turns out, however, it may not be so simple as “L,” “G,” “B” or “T.”

To wit, controversy erupted during an already polarizing 2024 Olympics, which has featured E. coli bacteria, dramatic expulsions and blasphemous mockery, during a Thursday women’s boxing match between Algeria’s Imane Khelif and Italy’s Angela Carini.

Carini withdrew from the fight due to the overwhelming ferocity of Khelif.

The initial narrative that emerged was that this was another case of a man exploiting transgenderism to dominate in a sport.

Some big figure names, from WWE United States champion Logan Paul (he eventually deleted his original post in light of the latest info, and issued an “oopsies” while still holding steadfast that men shouldn’t compete in women’s sports) to “Harry Potter” creator J.K. Rowling, blasted Khelif’s inclusion in the women’s category.

“Could any picture sum up our new men’s rights movement better? The smirk of a male who’s knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered,” Rowling posted Thursday.

As mentioned earlier, it doesn’t appear to be that simple.

To preface this rest of this: This writer is by no means a doctor (much to my parents’ dismay), but truth matters, and getting to the truth sometimes requires untangling a confusing, hazy mess.

First of all, Khelif does not appear to be transgender. She does appear to be a “she,” but with one notable caveat.

Multiple outlets, including Reuters, are reporting that Khelif suffers from an exceedingly rare medical condition known as Differences of Sexual Development.

It’s why Khelif was previously disqualified by the International Boxing Association from competing with women.

The Cleveland Clinic described DSD as such: “Disorders of sexual development are conditions where a person’s reproductive organs and genitals are ‘mismatched’ at birth. Examples include male chromosomes (XY) and genitalia that appears female (vulva) or female chromosomes (XX) and genitalia that appears male (penis). Some people with DSDs have characteristics of both sexes.”

Reuters noted that while the IBA may have disqualified Khelif from competition, the International Olympic Committee apparently does not share the same reservations, hence why the Algerian has been thrust into the spotlight.

Again: This doesn’t appear to be as cut-and-dry a case like, say, Lia Thomas.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of blame to pass around.

Rowling posted a news article that pinned some of the blame on Khelif for not withdrawing out of honor.

But some blame should also fall on the IOC.

While the IBA — rife with its own controversies — recognized the dangers of allowing women with DSD into combat sports, the IOC’s more laissez-faire attitude is putting women at risk.

And that’s not me saying that.

Here’s Reuters explanation of why DSD can be dangerous in sports:

“Women’s sports categories exist in most sports in recognition of the clear advantage that going through male puberty gives an athlete.

“That advantage is not just through higher testosterone levels but also in muscle mass, skeletal advantage and faster twitch muscle.

“In combat sports such as boxing, this can be a serious safety issue.”

