Exposed: Leftist Assistant Principal Confesses Woke School's Game Plan on Camera, Tells How They Get Away with It

It’s funny how leftists get upset when their own words and opinions are shared openly and honestly. The liberals don’t want to share their truth outside their own safe spaces, because the extremism they display amongst themselves is so shocking.

We’ve seen attacks mounted against the Twitter account “Libs of TikTok,” which was targeted for simply reposting progressives’ social media videos.

Another outrage target who just lets leftists be leftists is journalist James O’Keefe. His undercover Project Veritas reporters and hidden-camera videos have revealed many progressive scandals the establishment media never would.

There have been consequences for going against the status quo. In 2021, O’Keefe and Project Veritas were permanently suspended from Twitter. In November 2021, Biden’s corrupt FBI raided O’Keefe’s home in a blatant attempt at intimidation.

Despite the pressure tactics, Project Veritas has continued its mission. They have now turned their scrutiny on the education industry.

The subject of the new exposes is “The Secret Curriculum.” On Tuesday, O’Keefe released the first installment. The telling footage implicates a Connecticut school official for discriminatory hiring practices and biased educational goals.

The Project Veritas site posted the incriminating video of Jeremy Boland, the Assistant Principal of Cos Cob Elementary School. In the video, Boland says the quiet parts out loud, apparently to impress a date he did not know was secretly a Project Veritas reporter.

Project Veritas posted transcripts with some of Boland’s key quotes.

Boland boasted about his covert strategies to favor teachers who will indoctrinate kids into a progressive mindset:

“Boland: So, it’s subtle. They [teachers I hire] will never say, ‘Oh, this is [a] liberal or a Democratic way of doing this.’ They’ll just make that the norm. And this is how we handle things, it’s subtle.

“Veritas Journalist: And that’s how you get away with it?

“Boland: That’s how you get away with it.

“Veritas Journalist: And how do you make sure the parents don’t find out?

“Boland: They can find out, so long as you never mention [the] politics of it.”

Boland also relayed how he discretely rejects hiring teachers he feels are too old, conservative or religious:

“Boland: I’m not a huge expert on religion, but Protestants in this area [of Connecticut] are probably the most liberal. But if they’re Catholic — conservative.

“Veritas Journalist: Oh, so then what do you do with the Catholics? If you find out someone is Catholic, then what?

“Boland: You don’t hire them.

“Veritas Journalist: So, would you ever hire a Catholic then?

“Boland: No, I don’t want to…Because if someone is raised hardcore Catholic, it’s like they’re brainwashed. You can never change their mindset. So, when you ask them to consider something new, like a new opportunity, or ‘you have to think about this differently,’ they’re stuck — just rigid.”

The whole 12-minute video is full of similar quotes. Boland may be proud of how clever he is, but he just confessed to practices that could be illegal under laws enforced by the U.S Equal Opportunity Employment Commission, which prohibits discrimination based on religion and age, among other things.

According to 12 News Connecticut, Boland was placed on administrative leave after the Veritas video went viral. Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones released a statement that read, in part, “We do not, however, support any opinions that promote discriminatory hiring practices based on race, religion, gender, or age in any way, and we want to remind our entire community that our curriculum policies and procedures are strictly enforced by our Board.”







Despite the denials, Boland’s whole point in his filmed conversation was how he could hide his biased actions and get away with it.

The Boland incident shows activists within the education establishment enforce a progressive agenda. This is what Christians face in America today — our faith is under institutional attack.

Academia wants your kids to forget about God, and to embrace left-woke ideology as the acceptable moral and logical replacement.

The fact Boland only admitted this when he was around someone he assumed agreed with him demonstrates the ideology is being advanced using stealth and deceit.

Project Veritas will probably have many more candid videos with evidence of educational corruption.

