'Libs of TikTok' Locked Out of Account After Posting Phone Call with Children's Hospital

Conservative Twitter account “Libs of TikTok” has been suspended by the platform once again after the account engaged in arguments with Children’s National Hospital.

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon, who has provided financial support to Libs of TikTok and the account owner, Chaya Raichick, shared the notice the account received from Twitter.

“Hi Libs of TikTok,” the notice said. “Your account, @libsoftiktok has been locked for violating the Twitter Rules.”

The notice said Libs of TikTok specifically violated Twitter’s policy against “hateful conduct.”

“You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease,” the notice said.

“Please note that repeated violations may lead to a permanent suspension of your account. Proceed to Twitter now to fix the issue with your account.”

Libs of TikTok has been locked out for “hateful conduct.” pic.twitter.com/VsM3q5NnbD — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) August 28, 2022

While the notice did not specify specific tweets that were deemed to violate the rules, the notice came after Libs of TikTok had been arguing with Children’s National Hospital, an acute care pediatric hospital in Washington. The account alleged the hospital performed “gender-affirming” hysterectomies on minors, and it shared a phone recording on Thursday as proof.

In the recording, a hospital worker clearly responded “yes” when asked whether the hospital provided “gender-affirming” hysterectomies for 16-year-olds.

🚨BREAKING EXCLUSIVE REPORT🚨 .@ChildrensNatl admits in damning audio recording that they do “gender affirming” hysterectomies on minors including 16-year-olds and “younger kids” Full story here: https://t.co/NLtLoew2lT pic.twitter.com/Izt8sGMgTX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 25, 2022

Libs of TikTok had previously accused Boston Children’s Hospital of performing hysterectomies on minors.

Following the accusations, Boston Children’s Hospital issued a statement denying it performed hysterectomies on minors.

“In response to commentary last week critical of our Gender Multispecialty Service (GeMS) Program, Boston Children’s Hospital has been the target of a large volume of hostile internet activity, phone calls, and harassing emails including threats of violence towards our clinicians and staff. … The article and online attention that followed was based on the incorrect statement that Boston Children’s performs hysterectomies on minors in connection with transgender care,” the statement said.

“For a hysterectomy performed as a part of gender-affirming care, Boston Children’s requires a patient to be capable of consenting for themselves. Age 18 is used to reflect the standard age of majority for medical decision-making. Boston Children’s does not — and will not — perform a hysterectomy as part of gender-affirming care on a patient under the age of 18.”

However, in an Aug. 18 report, the Daily Caller alleged Boston Children’s Hospital changed its guidance to allow hysterectomies for legal adults only after receiving criticism for allowing the surgeries for minors.

Previous guidance did not list an age minimum for “gender-affirming” hysterectomies and allowed vaginoplasties for 17-year-olds, the Daily Caller reported.

The piece cited a paper published by the Journal of Clinical Medicine written by a Boston Children’s medical team that stated that over a three-year study period, from 2017 to 2021, 31.9 percent of patients were minors “on date of surgery.”

The paper was titled: “Single Center Case Series of Gender-Affirming Surgeries and the Evolution of a Specialty Anesthesia Team.”

“The Center for Gender Surgery (CfGS) at Boston Children’s Hospital (BCH) was the first pediatric center in the United States to offer gender-affirming chest surgeries for individuals over 15 years old and genital surgeries for those over 17 years of age,” the paper states.

The “overwhelming majority” of patients were what the paper calls “transmen,” meaning women and girls trying to change their bodies.

It’s important to note that the specific identities of those on the other end of the phone with Dillon were not known, so it’s not established how authoritatively they were speaking.

However, Dillon had no doubt that the suspension of “Libs of TikTok” was related to the account exposing children’s hospitals for the services they provide to minors.

“We exposed a hospital that admitted to performing hysterectomies on healthy minors ‘much younger’ than 16,” Dillon wrote in a tweet. “That was our crime.”

We exposed a hospital that admitted to performing hysterectomies on healthy minors “much younger” than 16. That was our crime. https://t.co/KOzeXVUlKv — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) August 28, 2022

This is the second time in less than three months that Twitter locked the Libs of TikTok account, Fox News reported. In June, the social media giant locked the account after it shared images and videos of parents bringing their children to drag shows.

