'Why Do My Eyes Hurt' Search Results Skyrocket After Solar Eclipse

The total solar eclipse has now passed, but it seems that many people are still feeling the effects.

On Monday, millions gathered along the path of totality to witness the rare celestial event, which made landfall in Mazatlán, Mexico, before being visible in various parts of the U.S. and Canada, according to Reuters.

Of course, everyone knows that you cannot view a solar eclipse without proper eye protection — well, almost everyone.

According to Citizen Free Press on X, Google searches for “Why do my eyes hurt” skyrocketed right after the eclipse.

Search results for “My eyes hurt” and “Why do my eyes hurt” explode after the eclipse. pic.twitter.com/jKXRlaAjTB — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 8, 2024

Google Trends also showed that around 100 people searched “my eyes hurt,” while “I looked at the sun” also spiked.

During the last eclipse in 2017, there were 100 cases of eclipse-related eye injuries, according to NPR.

Judging from the Google spikes, the number of people seeking help for solar retinopathy, which is basically a sunburn on your retinas, is likely to be just as high, if not higher, this time around.

Did you watch the eclipse? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Thankfully, despite the discomfort, most of these people will probably be okay.

In 2017, far more people showed up at emergency rooms with symptoms like watering eyes and blurry vision, but most of them turned out to be fine, according to a doctor from the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai, NPR reported.

Former President Donald Trump took his glasses off and looked at the sun in 2017, and he doesn’t look any less for the wear.

The event did, however, prompt a sad attempt at humor from his opponent in the 2024 presidential election, President Joe Biden, on Monday.

In a video message, Biden can be seen donning eclipse glasses on the same balcony from which Trump and his family looked at the partial eclipse in 2017. “Folks, enjoy the eclipse, but play it safe, don’t be silly,” Biden can be heard saying in the video, an apparent dig at the former president, according to the New York Post.

An eclipse is worth marveling at. But don’t be silly, folks – play it safe and wear protective eyewear. pic.twitter.com/S6REAiZ735 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 8, 2024

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also put out a tweet mocking the former president for looking directly at the sun.



But the jabs didn’t seem to bother Trump, who put out a hilarious eclipse video that made Biden look like a weak old man in paper glasses in comparison.

The Trump solar eclipse ad is pissing liberals off 😂😂 they have absolutely zero sense of humor. #Trump2024 #SolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/M902ds6eNp — 🇺🇸Jesse Sweeney🇺🇸 𝕏 (@JesseASweeney) April 8, 2024

At the end of the day, when it comes to solar eclipses, it’s best to listen to the experts and keep those eclipse glasses on.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.