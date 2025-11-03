Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel is seen at his Feb. 21 swearing-in as his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins holds the Bhagavad Gita in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
Fact Check: Kash Patel Was Actually Following Regulations When He Took FBI Jet on Personal Visit
Those criticizing FBI Director Kash Patel for taking an agency jet to go see his girlfriend, country music star Alexis Wilkins, perform recently need to know that he was complying with federal regulations.
Patel is what is known as a “required use” passenger.
The Government Accountability Office explained in 2013, “[attorneys general] and FBI Directors are ‘required use’ travelers who are required by executive branch policy to use government aircraft for all their travel, including travel for personal reasons, because of security and communications needs.”
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.
Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law