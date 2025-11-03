Fact Check: Kash Patel Was Actually Following Regulations When He Took FBI Jet on Personal Visit

Those criticizing FBI Director Kash Patel for taking an agency jet to go see his girlfriend, country music star Alexis Wilkins, perform recently need to know that he was complying with federal regulations.

Patel is what is known as a “required use” passenger.

The Government Accountability Office explained in 2013, “[attorneys general] and FBI Directors are ‘required use’ travelers who are required by executive branch policy to use government aircraft for all their travel, including travel for personal reasons, because of security and communications needs.”

