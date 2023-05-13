Share
News

Fact Check: Did Pakistan Parents Padlock Daughter's Grave to Prevent Sick Act to Body?

 By Carson Choate  May 13, 2023 at 4:51pm
Share

Newly released details have debunked a viral report claiming Pakistani parents of a deceased girl put a lock on their daughter’s grave to prevent people from abusing her corpse.

Late last month, the Daily Times published an editorial claiming that a rise in necrophilia has led some to install locks on graves in Pakistan to guard against the rape of corpses.

“That a woman is raped every two hours in a country taking great pride in its family-oriented values has been hammered to the point of repetition in our collective conscience. But the heart-wrenching sight of padlocks on the graves of females is enough for the entire society to hang its head in shame and never dare to look at the so-called vessels of honour,” the Daily Times’ editorial read.

“This is being done as a desperate bid to ensure the sanctity of dead bodies in case some randy monsters cherry-pick them to satiate their lust.”

“Considering the rampant rise in necrophilia, one can’t help but understand the urge to protect loved ones,” the article read, before listing statistics on violence against women in Pakistan.

Trending:
Trump Rolls Out New Shirt with 3 Letters CNN Will Hate After He Dominated Town Hall

ANI Digital then picked up on the story, saying in their headline: “Pakistani parents lock daughters’ graves to avoid rape.” They added in their article an image of the supposed grave, with it being credited to Twitter.

Would you ever travel to Pakistan?

The report quickly went viral, with the image of the locked grave being cited in dozens of other media reports and online posts.

Many also cited the report in condemning Pakistan’s treatment of women.

As of writing, the Daily Times has neither removed nor corrected its report, which has since been debunked by multiple other news outlets.

First of all, Alt News revealed that the image cited by the outlets was actually taken in Hyderabad, India, and not Pakistan.

Related:
TSA Canine Handler Removed from Duties After Viral Video Showed What He Was Doing to Dog

Second, a local Hyderabad resident confirmed to the outlet that the lock on the grave, also known as a grille or jaali, was to prevent others from burying more bodies in the plot.

“A lot of people come here and bury bodies over the old graves without permission. The people who already have their close ones resting here have had complaints since they come here to read Fateha,” Muqtar Sahab, a local social worker, told Alt News. “In order to prevent others from burying any bodies further, the families have put the grille there.”

Sahab noted that the grille was also constructed to prevent people from walking on the grave since it’s near the entrance of the cemetery, which is located in the Darab Jung colony of Madannapet.

Another local resident informed Alt News that the grave belonged to an elderly woman who died in her seventies. The woman’s son was the one who reportedly installed the grille on top.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Carson Choate
Carson Choate is a freelance writer who got into politics in late 2019 when the House voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump. Before joining The Western Journal, he worked as an editor for a small news site.




Fact Check: Did Pakistan Parents Padlock Daughter's Grave to Prevent Sick Act to Body?
Civil Rights Attorney Sends Alvin Bragg a Message About Using 'The Race Card' in Jordan Neely Case
DC Library to Have Brutal Surprise for Biden Waiting on Shelf from His Sexual Assault Accuser
Al Sharpton Threatens McDonald's, Accuses Company of Racism for What He Says Comes with Big Macs
Strange Phenomenon Seen over US Is Caught on Video: Shaft of Light Whips Over the Clouds
See more...

Conversation