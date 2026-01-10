Share
Fact Check
Premium
Social media accounts took a narrative about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and ran with it.
Premium
Social media accounts took a narrative about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and ran with it. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Did Ron DeSantis Defend Renee Good?

 By Bryan Chai  January 10, 2026 at 4:30am
Share

In the aftermath of Wednesday’s tragic incident that saw Renee Good shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, the typical narratives — from both left and right — naturally began to circulate.

One of the more unexpected narratives to emerge?

The claim that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had somehow rushed to the defense of Good, the 37-year-old woman who died after she drove her car at ICE agents.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Fact Check: Did Ron DeSantis Defend Renee Good?
Bill and Hillary Clinton Facing Charges Over Dodging Epstein Subpoenas -- Again
'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Wants Trump Administration Jailed, Vows to Vote for Candidate Who Will 'Prosecute'
Trump Calls Off 'Second Wave of Attacks' on Venezuela After 'Very Important and Smart Gesture'
Attorney Adamantly Declares 'Nick Reiner Is Not Guilty of Murder' After Suddenly Quitting the Case
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation