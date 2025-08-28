Fact Check: Yes, Minnesota's Lt. Gov. Did Wear Shirt Encouraging Violence on Behalf of So-Called Transgender Kids

Democratic Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan received praise from LGBT supporters when, in 2023, she wore a black T-shirt featuring a knife on it, which said, “Protect Trans Kids.”

Wearing such a shirt, essentially advocating violence, seems an instance of particularly bad judgment, in light of the Wednesday mass shooting by 23-year-old Robin Westman, formerly known as Robert Westman. He changed his name in 2019 after he began identifying as a woman.

Westman shot and killed an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old student at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. He injured 17 others.

