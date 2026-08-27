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The FDA has approved a new drug for pancreatic cancer patients.
The FDA has approved a new drug for pancreatic cancer patients. (Bet_Noire - iStock / Getty Images)

FDA Approves 'Landmark' Cancer Drug That Extended Patients' Lives in Trial

 By Randy DeSoto  August 27, 2026 at 5:00am
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The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday the approval of a new pancreatic cancer treatment drug that nearly doubles patients’ survival times.

Former GOP Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska has seen very positive results using it while it was still in its experimental phase.

The drug, known as Rasonque, “a tablet taken once daily, targets multiple forms of a protein called RAS, a key driver of tumor growth in most patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma, which arises from cells lining the ducts of the pancreas,” the FDA said in a news release.

Researchers have called it a “landmark” development, The Washington Post reported.

Acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas said regarding the drug, “Today’s approval provides a critical new option for patients facing an extraordinarily difficult and historically hard-to-treat cancer. It is our fundamental duty to deliver more cures and meaningful treatments to patients as quickly as possible.”

Do you know someone who has battled pancreatic cancer?

“I am immensely proud of the dedicated FDA scientists whose fast, thorough review and relentless commitment made this groundbreaking milestone a reality,” he added.

The FDA noted, “Approximately 90% to 95% of the 67,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the United States each year are pancreatic adenocarcinoma, according to the National Cancer Institute. Despite representing roughly 3.2% of all cancer diagnoses, pancreatic adenocarcinoma accounts for a disproportionately high share of cancer deaths, owing to its typically late detection, aggressive disease course, and historically limited treatment options.”

The average survival time for those diagnosed with pancreatic adenocarcinoma is 6.7 months for those receiving traditional chemotherapy.

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However, patients who took Rasonque had a median survival period of 13.2 months in a trial with 500 adults.

Dr. Angelo de Claro, director of the FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence, said, “This drug showed unprecedented results in an area of high unmet need.”

“The approval was granted 6.5 months before the user fee deadline, demonstrating the FDA’s commitment to accelerating the approval of new cancer treatments for patients with serious and life-threatening conditions,” he added.

The FDA issued a “safe to proceed” letter in April, allowing patients expanded access to the experimental drug.

The Associated Press reported, “The drug garnered public attention earlier this year when former Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., described on CBS’ ’60 Minutes’ how he has had less pain while taking it. A surge in public interest led the FDA to allow ‘expanded access,’ before the drug’s official approval, for patients who met certain criteria.”

Harsh Singh, the program director of hepatobiliary and pancreas oncology at Mass General Brigham Cancer Institute, told The Washington Post, “This is possibly the biggest advance we have seen in pancreatic cancer, period.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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