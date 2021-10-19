Students as young as 10 at Fairfax County Public Schools were asked how many times they had attempted suicide and detailed questions about their sexual encounters, according to a survey obtained by Parents Defending Education.

The survey asked students questions about their gender identity, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, religious activity, grades and family life.

Students had to answer questions like, “My parent has had their body hurt from actions (such as punching, kicking, choking, shoving, and pulling of hair) by a spouse/partner,” “How many times in the past year have you: … said something bad about someone’s race or culture?” and “Have you ever had a partner in a dating or serious relationship who: … pressured you into having sex (going all the way) when you didn’t want to?”

PDE is a national grassroots organization that is working to expose “harmful agendas” and “indoctrination in the classroom” through “network and coalition building, investigative reporting, litigation, and engagement on local, state, and national policies,” according to its website.

The organization has been tipped off about other examples of politicization in schools, including those hiring diversity consultants and a school district in Washington that allegedly required teachers to complete a “privilege” training where participants were told to color in sections they identified with on “The Privilege Pie.”

PDE has also uncovered multiple examples of sexually explicit books available to students in schools across the country.

The survey also asked students if and how many times they had ever been sexually harassed and how many times in the past year they had attempted suicide.

The last question asked students how honest they were when filling out the survey.

Students were also asked if they had ever sniffed glue, inhaled the contents of an aerosol spray, taken drugs not prescribed to them, tried drugs such as heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine or vomited, used laxatives or diet pills to lose weight or keep from gaining weight.

The survey also asked students if they had ever used cabeniferol (cabbies), which is a “fictitious drug,” according to the results and tabulations of an earlier 2018 Fairfax County Youth Survey.

Students who reported using “cabbies” were eliminated from the results.

Fairfax County Public Schools outlined a plan last month that allocated $1,845,660 to Panorama Education to conduct screening surveys that will ask questions like, “How confident are you that students at your school can have honest conversations with each other about race?” and “How often do you think about what someone of a different race, ethnicity, or culture experiences?” as part of “social and emotional learning” initiatives.

