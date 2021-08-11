Path 27
Fake Mom Rakes In $200K After CNN Runs Fake News That Tricked People Into Helping Her

Dillon Burroughs August 11, 2021 at 11:04am
A woman who raked in almost $200,000 in donations after an appearance on CNN falsely claimed she was the mother of three young children who faced homelessness.

Dasha Kelly of Las Vegas was featured in an Aug. 2 CNN news report about the end of the federal eviction moratorium, CNN reported. She had started a GoFundMe page to raise the $2,000 she owed in back rent and said on the page that she had three young daughters.

Kelly’s GoFundMe campaign quickly raised nearly $200,000 after her appearance on CNN with Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri and the girls who Kelly claimed were her daughters.

Woke Politics Backfire as NBC's Olympics Coverage Hits Ratings Rock Bottom


The eviction moratorium was later extended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It was then discovered that Kelly is not the mother of the three children.

Their father, David Allison, is Kelly’s boyfriend, according to CNN.

Should Kelly be allowed to keep the funds raised for her?

“After CNN aired a story about her potential eviction, Dasha Kelly clarified to CNN that she is not the mother of the three children featured in the story,” a CNN update reads.

“CNN has verified she takes care of the children in her home for periods of time. She says she originally described herself to CNN as a mother because she considers herself to be like one to them.

“CNN has learned the children are also cared for by their mother, Shadia Hilo, and their father, David Allison, who is Kelly’s boyfriend.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that GoFundMe required Kelly’s fundraiser to be updated “to provide more information to donors.”

“In addition, GoFundMe has proactively notified all donors with directions on how to request a full refund,” GoFundMe said in a statement. “After [Aug. 23], GoFundMe will release the funds, minus any refunds.”

AOC Special to Appear in Cuomo's Slot as CNN Icon Takes Leave Amid Sickening Scandal

Kelly did update her GoFundMe page, clarifying that she is not the girls’ mother.

“The girls recognize me as a mother figure in their lives, but I am not their biological mother,” Kelly wrote.

“My partner is the children’s father whom I do not live with, and I take care of these girls in my home for periods of time, and have for the last couple years. I’ve loved these girls unconditionally, and have been out of the kindness of my heart. I treat them as my daughters, and care for them in this way.”

“This detail doesn’t change my original need for donations to avoid eviction, and I will be using the funds to get back on my feet and support my family. … I will also be putting money aside for the girls in a savings account.”

Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program "A View from the Wall."




