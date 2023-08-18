It appears that Joe Biden’s regime is about to do it again, striking a blow against Americans by handing a huge legal concession to the terrorists on trial for masterminding the 9/11 terror attacks that took the lives of 3,000 Americans.

Many 9/11 family members already feel as if the federal government has turned its back on them, but now it is about to get worse.

The Biden regime has sent a letter to the survivors of victims of the horrendous terror attacks to tell them that federal prosecutors are likely to take the death penalty off the table for the terrorists and they will likely never face the ultimate price for their murderous acts, all thanks to a plea deal being proposed.

The letter comes 11 and a half years after prosecutors began trying to negotiate a plea deal with lawyers representing the terrorists, according to the Associated Press.

“The Office of the Chief Prosecutor has been negotiating and is considering entering into pre-trial agreements,” the letter said, adding that while no agreement “has been finalized, and may never be finalized, it is possible that a PTA in this case would remove the possibility of the death penalty.”

Unsurprisingly, the 9/11 families are furious that Biden is about to let these terrorists off the hook.

Adding to the outrage, even though the letter was dated Aug. 1, many family members just got the letter during the week starting Aug. 14, leaving them only one or two days to register the comments over the matter.

Many 9/11 families have become thoroughly disheartened by the whole process.

Former New York City deputy fire chief Jim Riches, who lost a firefighter son during the attacks, was despondent over the legal wrangling.

Should the death penalty be pursued against the 9/11 masterminds? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“How can you have any faith in it?” Riches wondered aloud to the AP.

“No matter how many letters they send, until I see it, I won’t believe it,” Riches said. He went on decrying the slow wheels of justice, saying that 22 years after the attacks, “those guys are still alive. Our children are dead.”

Peter Brady, who lost his father during the terror attacks, also told the AP he is disgusted by the situation.

Brady said America needs to be “holding people responsible” for the terror attacks, but he feels the plea deals are not doing that. Instead, “they’re taking that away with this plea.”

One has to feel for these family members. They have been seeking justice for more than two decades, and it seems no closer now than it ever has been, despite the fact that all the terrorists on trial were captured only a short time after the attacks.

Since the Obama administration formally precluded the idea of trying the terrorists in civilian court, instead mandating that the trials be military, the cases have been mired in accusations that the confessions and other evidence obtained by federal operatives from a variety of agencies should be rendered inadmissible, because torture was used on the terrorists.

Human rights activists and defense attorneys say that Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, for one, was waterboarded 183 times to elicit his cooperation in detailing the 2001 terror plot. And the courts have been wrestling with the legality of the methods used to interrogate the terrorists.

Consequently, the trial has never even started, as all parties toil to oppose or legitimize the proceedings.

As to major concessions and plea deals, according to the New York Post, through Donald Trump’s four-year presidency, all plea deals were ruled out — including those that would take the death penalty off the table. But now that Biden is in office, far more leniency is being pursued.

It is probably not surprising that Joe Biden is the one turning our legal system into an even bigger joke by proposing leniency for the people who murdered 3,000 Americans in one day. But seeing the soft-on-crime treatment he and his George Soros-bought buddies across America are pushing on civilian justice, how could we expect Biden’s military “justice” to be any different?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.