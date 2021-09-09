The sister of an airline pilot who was murdered by 9/11 terrorists so they could crash his plane into the Pentagon said she is “filled with rage” as she watches President Joe Biden cozy up to the Taliban.

Debra Burlingame appeared on the Fox News show “The Story with Martha MacCallum” to talk about her emotions as the 20-year anniversary of her brother’s murder approaches on Saturday.

Charles “Chic” Burlingame, 51, was flying an American Airlines flight from Dulles Airport in Virginia to Los Angeles when terrorists led by Hani Hanjour killed the pilot and crew as they hijacked the plane.

During Burlingame’s appearance, MacCallum played clips of former President George W. Bush from September 2001.

“Either you are with us or you are with the terrorists. From this day forward, any nation that continues to harbor or support terrorism will be regarded by the United States as a hostile regime,” Bush said in one clip.

MacCallum asked Burlingame how she reacted to those clips.

“Just listening to that fills me with rage,” Burlingame said, “because I can’t imagine what the sound bite 20 years from now will be for President Biden. Those speak to everything he’s not doing.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Burlingame said the Biden administration’s efforts to establish a relationship with the Taliban now that the terrorists control Afghanistan disgust her.

Has Joe Biden forgotten the lessons of 9/11? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (7 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I believe we’re in grave danger now. This administration is now embracing a terrorist regime. The very people he’s referring to are the ones that sheltered Osama bin Laden, the ones that provided him a safe haven while they practiced storming the cockpits and killing all the pilots,” she said.

She said that Taliban terrorists used safe places in Afghanistan to rehearse the 9/11 attacks, using knives to kill animals to practice killing the aircraft crew members.

“That regime is now in place,” she said. “Some of the very people involved in that … are the people that President Biden is calling a friendlier, kinder Taliban.”

“No. There are mullahs installed now,” she said, pointing to the provisional government installed by the Taliban this week. That government includes four of five terrorists who were freed by former President Barack Obama in the swap for former Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl.

“They have members of the Haqqani Network in their ministry: Haqqani Network is actually more vicious than al-Qaida. they are known for hostage taking, and brutal hostage taking,” she said.

“I think we are in for some very dark days ahead, and I think this country’s in trouble now as a result.”

Kathleen Deparis, whose 32-year-old brother Bart Ruggiere was killed on 9/11 while working at the World Trade Center, called the evacuation of Afghanistan under Biden “heart-wrenching, to be honest.”

“Our military went there years ago, 20 years ago, to make sure that we were safe,” she said. “They very bravely went there to make sure that we were safe here in our country and that another horrific attack didn’t happen again on our soil.”

“The exit was just handled horrifically,” Deparis said. “And it was totally avoidable.”

“I feel like I’ve been stabbed in the back,” she went on.

“We talk about ‘never forget.’ How can this administration have forgotten who these people are and what they’ve done to this country — and my brother?”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.