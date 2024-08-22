Family Announces Richard Simmons' Cause of Death After Receiving Coroner's Report

Former fitness star Richard Simmons’ death was ruled accidental, a family member announced Wednesday.

Simmons’ family spokesman Tom Estey released a statement to People that said, “This morning, Richard Simmons‘ brother, Lenny, received a call from the L.A. Coroner’s office.

“The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor.”

Estey’s statement said a toxicology report showed only medication that had been prescribed.

He concluded, “The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss.”

Simmons was found dead at his home July 13.

He had fallen in his bathroom the previous night — his 76th birthday — but refused to seek medical attention at that time, TMZ reported.

The next morning, a housekeeper discovered him and called responders, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Richard skyrocketed to fame after launching The Anatomy Asylum — later renamed Slimmons — and a series of fitness tapes and DVDs, including ‘Sweatin’ to the Oldies,’ ‘Party off the Pounds’ and ‘Blast Off,'” TMZ reported.

He made numerous TV appearances — usually portraying himself — including a 72-episode stint on “General Hospital.”

Los Angeles TV outlet KNBC added, “With his effervescent personality, unwavering positive attitude and seemingly boundless energy, Simmons was a 1980s television health and fitness mainstay, but he had not been seen publicly for about a decade.”

At one point, rumors circulated that he was being held hostage by his housekeeper, the news station reported.

Two days before his death, Simmons gave a final interview to People, which quoted him as saying, “I feel good! I am grateful that I’m here, that I am alive for another day.

“I’ll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people.”

His final post on social media platform expressed delight at the well-wishes of his fans.

“Thank you … I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life!” he wrote.

“I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday. Love, Richard.”

