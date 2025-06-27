Rapper 50 Cent is the superhero New York City needs.

The 49-year-old “In da Club” rapper, who was shot nine times and lived, has offered to save the Big Apple from certain destruction by Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

In a post to Instagram on Wednesday, 50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, offered Mamdani fat stacks to leave the city and take his radical socialist plans with him.

“Where did he come from? Whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan. No. I will give him $258,750 and a first class one-way ticket away from N.Y.,” the “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” star offered, per the New York Post.

“I’m telling Trump what he said, too!” he concluded.

This heroic gesture followed Mamdani’s call-out of the rapper during a discussion on “The Breakfast Club” podcast earlier this month.

As New York continues to crumble under the weight of terrible Democratic policies, Mamdani wants to finish the job with such horrible ideas as city-owned grocery stores and punishing tax rates on already-strapped businesses and individuals.

During the June 11 interview, the 33-year-old politician boasted about his rates that would apply “as long as you do business in the state of New York,” making it clear that this is about fleecing every conceivable entity who dares touch a dollar in the city.

“We’re talking about corporations that are making millions of dollars, not in revenue, but in profit,” Mamdani explained.

“And the second is taxing the top 1 percent of New Yorkers. We’re talking about people who make a million dollars a year or more, taxing them just by a flat 2 percent tax increase,” Mamdani claimed before name-dropping the Queens, New York, native.

“I know if 50 Cent is listening, he’s not going to be happy about this. He tends to not like this tax policy, but I want to be very clear this is about $20,000 a year,” Mamdani said.

Mamdani was correct that 50 Cent, who shockingly endorsed President Donald Trump in 2020, would not be in favor of fleecing New Yorkers and whoever they might do business with.

However, the rapper is woefully alone in that sentiment, as many celebrities have pegged Mamdani as the next big thing after he defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and several others in this week’s mayoral primary.

They are drawn to Mamdani’s radicalism on issues like defunding the police, gun bans, and a full embrace of the homosexual agenda.

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski made a campaign video, “Saturday Night Live” cast members Sarah Sherman and Bowen Yang stumped for him, and “And Just Like That” star Cynthia Nixon said she had “never been more excited to vote for anyone” before Mamdani.

Even washed-up documentarian Michael Moore touted Mamdani as the chosen one who would “stop the madness.”

Of course, these people who support job-killing, economy-sabotaging, poverty-inducing policies are the ones rich enough to insulate themselves from the consequences of their stupidity.

It’s the regular working people who are just trying to live their lives and get by with enough while hoping for just a little extra, who will ultimately pay the highest price.

Unfortunately, in a place like New York City, there is a high enough concentration of the first type of people that Mamdani will probably get elected anyway.

Mercifully, the rest of the country had caught on in time to re-elect Donald Trump to the White House to roll back this kind of nonsense that causes Democrat-run places to rot from the inside out.

New York City has passed the point of no return, and 50 Cent’s offer made in jest is the closest they’ll get to having a hero save them from themselves.

